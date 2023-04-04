"Unlocking the Power of Precision Medicine with Medical Digital Imaging Systems"

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's Medical Digital Imaging System market report is excellent information for individuals interested in gaining insight into the valuable data, trends, and opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is written clearly and concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to market readers. Finally, one can gain an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, providing them with a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Digital Imaging System market is projected to reach USD 30.44 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030). The market's growth is fueled by factors such as increasing technological advancements, growing chronic diseases, an aging population, government initiatives, and rising healthcare expenditures. According to a report by SkyQuest, AI has the potential to improve the accuracy of medical imaging diagnoses by up to 30% and reduce the time it takes to read scans by up to 50%, thereby revolutionizing the industry by improving accuracy, reducing scan times, and increasing diagnostic confidence.

SkyQuest's latest global research findings reveal that radiologists believe that AI will significantly impact their field. About 55% of respondents said AI would improve patient care, and 85% said AI would change their workflow. AI-powered tools have enabled radiologists to detect and diagnose health conditions more accurately and quickly, leading to better patient outcomes. Additionally, government initiatives are also helping in the growth of the market. For instance, in India, the government has launched the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to provide affordable healthcare to citizens. The mission aims to establish a digital infrastructure for healthcare services, including medical imaging centers, to enable the secure sharing of health information between healthcare providers.

Story continues

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Digital Imaging System Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 65

Figures - 67

Medical digital imaging centers are vital in modern healthcare as they offer non-invasive and precise diagnostic tools that aid medical professionals in disease detection and treatment. By enabling accurate diagnoses and reducing invasive procedures, these centers aid doctors develop effective treatment plans.

Prominent Players in Medical Digital Imaging System Market

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health

Esaote SpA

Mindray Medical International Limited

Analogic Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Planmed Oy

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/medical-digital-imaging-system-market

Diagnostic Centres, and Hospitals Segment to Drive Higher Sales as there is Rising Demand for Advanced Imaging Techniques

According to a recent analysis, the Main Landing Gear segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Medical Digital Imaging System market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing number of chronic diseases, the need for early and accurate diagnosis, and the rising demand for advanced imaging techniques. Additionally, a report by SkyQuest, found that the adoption of digital imaging technologies in hospitals and diagnostic centers is expected to grow by over 10% annually.

SkyQuest's research analysis predicts that North America will emerge as a dominant player in the Medical Digital Imaging System market from 2022 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 5.82%. Various factors fuel the region's growth, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and government initiatives. For instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the United States have implemented reimbursement policies to promote the use of diagnostic imaging in medical practices, contributing to market growth in the region.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-digital-imaging-system-market

X-ray imaging systems Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to the Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

From 2022 to 2030, the X-ray imaging systems segment is projected to maintain its lead in the Medical Digital Imaging System market, as per the recent analysis. The segment emerged as the dominant method in 2021, with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal disorders driving the demand for X-ray imaging systems. Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures supports the market's growth. Technological advancements, such as portable and wireless X-ray devices, are expected to expand the segment further.

SkyQuest's research suggests that the Asia Pacific region is also a major player in the Medical Digital Imaging System market. It is expected to maintain its position as a market leader through 2030. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure, government support for developing medical imaging systems, and the growing geriatric population. Initiatives by the Indian government, such as the National Health Stack and the National Medical College Network, aim to improve access to medical imaging services by establishing a digital infrastructure for healthcare services and connecting medical colleges and hospitals nationwide.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Medical Digital Imaging System market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/medical-digital-imaging-system-market

Key Developments in Medical Digital Imaging System Market

Bayer recently acquired Blackford Analysis Ltd, a global provider of strategic imaging AI platforms and solutions, to promote innovation in radiology. Bayer aims to incorporate AI into clinical workflow to improve patient care and enhance their position in digital medical imaging.

Recently, Israeli imaging firm Nanox declared the successful completion of its merger with Zebra Medical Vision, now renamed as Nanox.AI, for a sum of approximately $110 million in stocks. Additionally, the firm has acquired teleradiology service provider USARAD Holdings and its connected company MDWEB for around $20 million in stocks and cash, with the potential to earn up to $10 million more based on performance. The acquisition of these companies is expected to expand Nanox's capabilities in radiology, while the company's focus remains on improving patient outcomes through innovative imaging technology.

Key Questions Answered in Medical Digital Imaging System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Healthcare Data Interchange (EDI) Market

Global E-Prescription Market

Global Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market

Global Smart Pills Technology Market

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



