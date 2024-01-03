Unlocking unemployment benefits: what to know about filing in Delaware

If you've experienced recent job loss, been temporarily laid off or had your work hours reduced, unemployment benefits can provide a lifeline during these challenging times. Through Delaware's unemployment insurance program, workers can receive income, job training, employment search resources and career counseling.

Unemployment benefits can provide a stable income while you search for new employment opportunities, helping you bridge the gap between jobs. Here's what you need to know about eligibility for benefits.

What is unemployment insurance?

Unemployment insurance is an insurance program. Weekly unemployment payments are funded by taxes on employee wages that employers are required to pay.

When you have earned wages in multiple states during your base year, you will need to file a combined wage claim by reaching out to one of the states where you worked and received payment during that period.

The amount of compensation and the type of benefits a worker will receive cannot be determined unless a claim is filed. Approval of individual claims is based on the information provided by you and your employer(s) during the application process.

To submit a claim, complete the application found on the Delaware Division of Unemployment Insurance's website.

Types of employees eligible to file unemployment benefits claim

If you worked for a business required to pay taxes under Delaware's unemployment insurance program, you may file a claim to receive unemployment benefits through the state. In addition to private sector employees, the types of employees who may be eligible for benefits include:

Federal civilian employees

Military personnel

Nonprofit employees

Self-employed workers registered with the Department of Labor

According to Darryl Scott, director of the Delaware Division of Unemployment Insurance, independent contractors, such as gig workers, are not eligible for unemployment benefits if they are not classified as self-employed workers registered with the Department of Labor.

A new identification verification system

When filling out your application, provide all requested information accurately and honestly to ensure your claim is processed correctly. This includes providing the addresses and phone numbers of every employer you had in the last 18 months.

It also means submitting valid government-issued ID and an official document showing your social security number. In November, the Department of Labor unveiled three new options claimants may use to verify identity: digital self-service, supervised video chat or in-person assistance at participating kiosk locations.

According to the department's press release, there are kiosks available at these The UPS Store locations:

Store 6185 - 23000 Sussex Highway, Seaford

Store 5456 - 18766 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach

Store 7431 - 1007 N. Market St., Suite G20, Wilmington

Store 1391 - 4023 Kennett Pike, Wilmington

Monetary determination and benefit reporting

After you submit your claim online, you will receive a confirmation number on the screen and via email. Later, you will receive a monetary determination in the mail. This notice will include information about the wages reported by all employers covered by the Delaware unemployment insurance law, as well as your weekly benefit amount if you meet the requirements for monetary compensation.

According to the department's director, the weekly benefit amount set by Delaware unemployment insurance law ranges from $20 to $450. The amount of money you receive is determined by your total earnings during the base period, defined as the first four of the last five calendar quarters. A calendar quarter is a three-month period and there are four quarters in a year.

Your benefit will take effect on the Sunday of the week you file your claim. Scott said he wanted to stress the importance of claimants filing a request for benefits while their claim is being reviewed. He stated that claimants who do not submit a weekly request for payment during the four to six weeks it may take to process a claim could experience delays or suspension of their benefits.

Claimants can submit their weekly claims online through WebBenefits or via telephone using Telebenefits while their claims are being processed.

Claims are not backdated, so it is essential to file as soon as you lack work. Generally, backdating is only allowed in cases where the individual was unable to file timely claims through no fault of their own. You will need to email the department for consideration.

Reasons you may be disqualified for unemployment benefits

Once you've submitted an application, you will need to register for job opportunities and build a resume on the Division of Employment and Training's Delaware JobLink website. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in disqualification from receiving benefits. Other reasons that may disqualify you from receiving benefits include:

Reason for separation from work – You voluntarily quit or were dismissed by the employer for cause.

Minimum earnings - You must have earned a minimum amount of wages within a defined calendar period.

Work availability - Unless exempt by law, you must be able to work, will be required to seek full-time employment as well as be willing to accept a job for which you are qualified.

Overpayment of benefits - If you have received an overpayment from a previous claim, you will be required to repay the overpayment.

While receiving benefits, it is crucial to report all sources of income, such as self-employment, odd jobs, pensions, annuities, holiday pay, vacation pay, severance pay, bonuses and any other special payments. Failing to do so could result in benefits being denied and a potential case of fraud.

Assistance in the application process is available by chat, the public library or at a Delaware Department of Labor office location. If preferred, paper applications are available at office locations.

For more information, review the Claimant Handbook or call the Delaware Department of Labor's information hotline. The hotline number for New Castle County is 302-761-6576 and the hotline number for Kent and Sussex counties is 302-794-3032.

