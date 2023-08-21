Unlocking Virtual Fortunes: Investing in the Immersive Future with Matterport and NetEase

In the world of investing, you're either on the cutting edge or you're left behind. And right now, the cutting edge is, without a doubt, virtual reality (VR). This immersive technology has taken the world by storm, transcending mere gaming to reshape the healthcare and real estate industries.

According to a report from Precedence Research, the global virtual reality (VR) market was estimated to be worth $30.64 billion in 2022. This market is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade, with forecasts suggesting a value of around $113.59 billion by 2032, representing a remarkable CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Investing in Virtual Reality Stocks

For astute investors, virtual reality stocks present immense opportunities. We'll explore pioneering companies, boundary-pushing innovators, and potential future giants in the sector.

To identify the best stocks, I used the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener. At this growth phase, many companies aren't profitable; hence, the emphasis is on revenue, particularly the Future 3-5Y Total Revenue Growth Rate, rather than profitability.

Valuation and Liquidity in VR Investments

In addition, valuation remains crucial. Hence, companies with a price-to-sales ratio below their historical average were preferred when crafting this list.

Finally, in the virtual reality sector, the cash ratio becomes critical, signifying the importance of liquidity. Given the fast-paced nature of this industry, having ample funds for research, innovation, and adaptation is vital. The cash ratio, reflecting a company's capacity to meet short-term financial obligations with available cash, serves as a key indicator of financial health.

Standout Candidates in the VR Market

After a thorough evaluation using these benchmarks, two standout candidates emerged, gleaming with potential and promise. These gems, distinguished from the rest, truly shone brightly in our assessment. Buckle up and adjust your headsets; it's time to dive deep into the virtual domain where technology and reality blur.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

In the ever-evolving realm of virtual reality, Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) stands out as one of the undervalued virtual reality stocks with potential that the market hasn't fully realized.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company, a key player in the Software industry, exhibits a commendable cash ratio with a metric of 8.94. This financial stability underscores its liquidity and capacity to meet short-term obligations without relying on the sale of inventory.

Matterport's Financial Position and Future Prospects

Notably, when benchmarked against 2731 companies in the same sector, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) outperforms a vast majority, ranking better than an impressive 96.67%. This places the company in a robust financial position within the industry.

Regarding its Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is currently at 4.58, considerably lower than its median value of 6.48 over the period analyzed and substantially below the maximum value of 13.77. This suggests that the stock trades at a relative discount compared to its past valuations.

Furthermore, looking into the future, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is projected to experience a substantial 3-5 year total revenue growth rate of 28.26%, surpassing 91.49% of 505 companies in the software industry. This potential for growth further underlines Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)'s promising position in the market.

Matterport's Recent Performance and Market Opportunities

Over the past six months, its stock has declined approximately 27%, which may paint an unfavorable picture to a cursory observer. However, delve deeper into its recent Q2 2023 earnings report, and a more nuanced story emerges.

The company reported a revenue of $39.6 million, marking an impressive growth of 39% year-over-year. Although Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)'s net income was negative, at -$56.5 million, this represents a modest decline of 13% from the previous year. Moreover, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) were at -$0.19, yet it beat the market's expectations by a commendable 11%.

Furthermore, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)'s recent partnership with Equinox Technologies to venture into digital solutions for the Middle East and Africa signifies the vast market opportunity waiting to be tapped.

Investing in Matterport

Despite the headwinds, there's ample opportunity ahead. Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has raised its EPS outlook for FY23, and while its growth might not have met some market expectations, the landscape remains rife with possibilities. With a solid market share, the company remains well-poised to capitalize on the expanding horizons of the virtual reality space. As the saying goes, "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity." For discerning investors, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) might be that beacon of potential in the dynamic world of virtual reality.

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

The virtual reality space is rapidly evolving, and while many investors scramble to identify the top players in this burgeoning industry, some jewels often go unnoticed. NetEase Inc (NTES, Financial) stands out as one such gem, boasting a commendable year-to-date return of 29%.

NetEase's Valuation and Growth Prospects

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) currently has a Price-to-Sales (PS) ratio of 4.62. Over the past decade, its PS ratio has fluctuated within a range of 2.53 at its lowest, reaching a median of 5.5 and peaking at 9.4.

Projections indicate a total revenue growth rate of 8.2% for the next 3-5 years. This growth rate places NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) ahead of 50.56% of the 89 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

NetEase's Financial Position and Recent Developments

Additionally, with a Cash Ratio of 2.07, NTES stands in a strong financial position, outperforming 62.48% of the 557 companies in the same industry. This data underscores the resilience and growth potential of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) amidst its peers.

On the financials front, with its latest earnings revealing a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 and an impressive revenue of $3.62 billion for the first quarter of 2023, it's evident that the company is on a robust growth trajectory.

However, it's not just the numbers that make NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) a compelling investment. Delving into recent developments, NetEase Cloud Music and Ryce Entertainment have expanded their agreement on content libraries, suggesting a further augmentation in their diverse portfolio.

Investing in NetEase

Moreover, J.P. Morgan's reaffirmation of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) as a top pick in the China online gaming sector further accentuates the company's stronghold in the market. NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is a promising contender for investors keen on leveraging high-return virtual reality stocks. It is steadfastly positioning itself at the forefront of the virtual reality revolution through strategic partnerships and innovative ventures.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

