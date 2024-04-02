Unlocking Wealth: Millennials' New Path to Prosperity with Real Estate

In today’s ever-shifting real estate landscape, the dream of homeownership for millennials often feels like an unattainable mirage. However, amidst soaring property prices and tightening mortgage requirements, a beacon of opportunity emerges in the form of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

These financial instruments offer millennials a viable pathway to building wealth in the real estate market without the burdensome commitment of traditional homeownership.

Here are two REITs and a crowdfunding platform that you could invest in today.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is a leading owner and operator of apartment communities. Its portfolio currently consists of 172 multifamily apartment communities containing 58,634 apartment homes across 15 major U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa.

Camden currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $4.12 per share and giving it a yield of about 4.3% at the time of this writing.

In addition to having a high yield, Camden has a track record of dividend growth. It has raised its annual dividend each of the last two years, and its 3% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the third consecutive year with an increase.

American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE:AMH), formerly known as American Homes 4 Rent, owns and manages a portfolio of over 58,000 single-family homes. Its portfolio spans 21 states in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain Regions, encompassing markets like Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.

AMH currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 2.9% at the time of this writing.

Like Camden, AMH has a track record of dividend growth. It has raised its annual dividend each of the last three years, and its 18% hike in February has it on pace for 2024 to mark the fourth consecutive year with an increase.

Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes also offers a way for Millennials to gain exposure to residential real estate. It's an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

