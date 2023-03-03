U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,023.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.25
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +11.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.60
    -0.98 (-4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1600
    -0.5600 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,391.45
    -1,057.57 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.45
    -26.72 (-4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,966.27
    +22.23 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market to Worth USD 25.13 Billion by 2027 | UAV Industry to Grow at 12.23% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in unmanned aerial vehicle market are DJI (China), Parrot (France), Yuneec (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Go Pro (U.S.), Holy Stone (Taiwan), Autel Robotics (U.S.), Sense Fly (Switzerland), Kesper Drone (U.S.), Hexagon (Sweden), Delair (France), AeroVironment Inc., (U.S.) Other Players.

Pune India, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to gain momentum from the increasing advancements in the field of drones. They are capable of analyzing millions of images for enhancing the decision-making skills of management in a wide range of industries. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size was USD 10.72 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.13 billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-101603

List of all the UAV manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

  • DJI (China)

  • Parrot (France)

  • Yuneec (China)

  • 3D Robotics (U.S.)

  • Go Pro (U.S.)

  • Holy Stone (Taiwan)

  • Autel Robotics (U.S.)

  • Sense Fly (Switzerland)

  • Kesper Drone (U.S.)

  • Hexagon (Sweden)

  • Delair (France)

  • AeroVironment Inc., (U.S.)

  • Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

12.23 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 25.13 Million

Base Year

2019

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size in                  2019

USD 10.72 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

160

Segments Covered

By Class Analysis, By Technology Analysis

, By System Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for UAVs in Numerous Military Applications to Drive Growth

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the market dynamics, drivers, and obstacles?

  • Which company will generate the largest revenue in the near future?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the sales of UAVs?

  • Which strategies are being adopted by companies to intensify competition?

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-101603

Report Coverage

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, are aircraft that operate without a human pilot onboard. They are equipped with a variety of sensors, cameras, and other technology that enable them to perform a range of tasks such as aerial photography and videography, surveillance, search and rescue, delivery, and mapping. The benefits of using UAVs include increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved safety, as they can perform tasks in hazardous or hard-to-reach areas without risking human lives. The market for UAVs is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced aerial technology in various industries such as agriculture, construction, and transportation. The development of new and advanced UAV technologies, such as sense-and-avoid systems, beyond visual line of sight operations, and autonomous navigation, is expected to accelerate the adoption of UAVs. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and the need for more efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions is also expected to drive the adoption of UAVs for package delivery and other applications.

Drivers & Restraints:

Need to Avoid Physical Contact amidst COVID-19 to Skyrocket Demand

The effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the market is likely to remain moderate backed by the increasing usage of drones by the regulatory bodies worldwide to monitor public gatherings, thereby limiting direct physical contact. Antwork Inc., a China-based drone delivery company, for instance, provided medical supplies and reduced the involvement of humans by using drones. Also, in countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, India, China, Russia, and France, UAVs are extensively being used to spray disinfectants on government buildings, emergency hospitals, and public healthcare infrastructure. However, the strict government norms and laws regarding the usage of airspace to eliminate accidental damages may hamper the unmanned aerial vehicle market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Usage of Drones in Military Applications to Spur Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, North America held USD 3.88 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate during the forthcoming years owing to the rising usage of UAVs in several military applications. The U.S. houses a large number of renowned military UAVs manufacturers who are gaining a competitive edge by exporting their products to numerous countries worldwide.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow moderately stoked by the high demand for navigation systems, avionics, software solutions, and cameras in the region. In Asia Pacific, the high demand for advanced warfare UAVs for tactical and strategic applications would affect the market growth positively in the near future. The major importers in this region are China, Pakistan, and India.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Delivering Essentials via UAVs to Prevent Coronavirus Infection

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a wide range of manufacturing companies all over the world. Some of them are presently focusing on delivering essentials through drones owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The others are focusing on mergers and acquisitions with other local enterprises to strengthen their positions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-101603

Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

  • June 2020: After Wing, a firm owned by Google parent Alphabet launched its new drone delivery service in Virginia, Kelly Passek became the first customer. She is a middle-school librarian who petitioned the company to deliver library books to help kids in reading and learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • September 2019: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a defense company based in Israel, successfully acquired Aeronautics Limited worth USD 240 million. This would help the latter to combine its expertise in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance with Rafael’s large network in the U.S. market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-market-101603

Read Related Insights

Commercial Drone Market Worth USD 47.38 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Small Drones in Commercial Applications to Propel Market Growth

With 14.82% CAGR, Military Drone Market to Hit USD 30.86 Billion by 2022-2029 | Expanding Military Spending to Fuel Market Growth

Small Drone Market to Reach USD 46.68 Billion by 2021-2028 | Small Drone Industry CAGR of 22.86%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Spe

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • As America obsesses over ChatGPT, it’s losing the race with China on tech in 37 out of 44 key areas, study funded by the State Department says

    “Western democracies are losing the global technological competition,” an Australian think tank found, with China’s lead “sometimes stunning.”

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • Was Silvergate on Borrowed Time as Regulators Backed Banks Away From Crypto?

    Silvergate Bank is being hollowed out as its customers retreat following the disclosure that it has to reassess its financials and may not be a "going concern" within a year. The prominent California-based crypto bank's future gets increasingly murky.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen’s Xinjiang Plant Is No Longer Making Cars Amid Human-Rights Concerns

    A visit to the factory by the German car maker’s China head reignites criticism over its presence in a region where authorities face allegations of using forced labor.

  • Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoo

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Top Energy Stocks for March 2023

    Vital Energy, DMC Global, and YPF rank highest for the categories of value, growth, and momentum, respectively. Find out about other top-performing energy stocks.

  • Oil set for weekly gain as China demand optimism trumps recession fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China's demand recovery overrode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the U.S. and tightening monetary policy in Europe. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 16 cents, also 0.2%, at $78.00 a barrel. The retreat in oil prices came as euro zone inflation fell less than expected last month, which boosted expectations of further interest rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB).

  • JPMorgan doesn’t want CEO Jamie Dimon questioned under oath in Jeffrey Epstein case

    The bank said its CEO was “not relevant” in the lawsuit being brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • Crypto Companies’ New Crisis: Banks May Not Take Their Money

    FEATURE Silvergate Capital is in crisis mode after the crypto bank warned about its ability to “continue as a going concern.” The disclosure, made in a securities filing late Wednesday, sent its stock crashing 55% on Thursday to around $6 a share.

  • BofA, Citigroup trim investing banking headcount in Asia -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Bank of America and Citigroup have cut some investment banking jobs in Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, joining global peers in paring headcount as China dealmaking slows. Bank of America (BofA), which is shrinking its investment banking business globally, did away with around half a dozen Hong Kong-based jobs on Thursday, two people familiar with matter said. David Lam, a managing director in BofA's Greater China equity capital markets team, was among those laid off, they said.

  • China Markets Can't Be Ignored, Says Citi's Raiskin

    Julia Raiskin, APAC head of markets at Citigroup Inc., discusses China's economy, her investment strategy and where she's finding opportunity. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.