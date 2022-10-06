U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Simulation Market to Garner $2.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of UAVs in military and commercial applications, rise in defense expenditure globally, contracts & agreements with military forces, and persistent technological advancements in attacking capabilities of UAVs are expected to drive the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced investment due to the tight budget of end-user, lack of workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market generated $0.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download FREE Report Sample (246 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8910

UAV Simulation Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$0.6 billion

Market Size in 2031

$2.5 billion

CAGR

14.6%

No. of Pages in Report

246

Segments Covered

Component, Drone Type, End-Use, And Region.

Drivers

Increase in the adoption of UAVs in military and commercial applications

Less number of skilled and trained pilots

Opportunities

Contracts and agreements with military forces

Persistent technological advancements in attacking capabilities

Restrains

Extortionate the cost of UAV simulation systems

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market experienced a negative impact during the pandemic due to the stringent restrictions imposed by governments of various companies across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of all kinds of aircraft and UAVs, which severely impacted the growth of the market.

  • In addition, the reduction in the skilled workforce and shortage of essential raw materials due to the ban on the import and export of raw materials further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • These restrictions were imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market based on component, drone type, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The software segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the fixed wing segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the military segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The civil and commercial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8910

The key player analyses in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market report include Bluehalo, CAE Inc., General Atomic Aeronautical System Inc., Havelsan A.S., Indra Sistemas, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Quantum 3D, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Simlat UAS Simulation, and Singapore Technologies Electronic Limited.

The report analyzes these key players in the global unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simulation market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Similar Reports We Have on UAV Industry:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Expected to Reach $70.91 Billion, at 11.7% CAGR During 2022-2030

Fuel Cell UAV Market Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion, at 12.3% CAGR During 2022-2031

Solar-Powered UAV Market Expected to Reach $881.7 Thousand, at 8.6% CAGR During 2022-2035

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $6.04 Billion, at 11.4% CAGR During 2022-2030

UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market by Type, by Application Research Report 2022-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence
Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


