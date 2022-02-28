U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,318.00
    -62.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,567.00
    -427.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,987.25
    -193.25 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.20
    -26.80 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    +3.98 (+4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.60
    +21.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +2.63 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5460
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,308.58
    -1,129.51 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.11
    +4.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.75
    -88.71 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market are Boeing, BAE Systems, PLC, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman, Textron and AeroVironment.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240603/?utm_source=GNW


The global unmanned defense aerial vehicle market is expected grow from $ 12.23 billion in 2021 to $ 13.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 22.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

The unmanned defense aerial vehicle market consists of sales of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and related services to defense.Unmanned aerial vehicles are drones and aircraft with no onboard human and are guided autonomously.

UAVs carry sensors, target designators, aircraft ordnance such as ATGMs, missiles, bombs, or electronic transmitters that are designed to destroy enemy targets.

The main types of UAV in unmanned defense aerial vehicles are multi-rotor, single rotor, fixed-wing, fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.A fixed-wing drone is a plane that doesn’t have a human pilot on the platform.

Fixed-wing UAVs can be commanded remotely by a human or autonomously by onboard systems. The different ranges include a visual line of sight (VLOS), extended visual line of sight (EVLOS), beyond the line of sight (BLOS) and involve various technologies such as remotely operated, semi-autonomous, fully-autonomous.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in unmanned defense aerial vehicle market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing spending on defense for unmanned technologies is predicted to contribute to the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market during the forecast period.According to National Defense India’s Business Technology Magazine published in January 2020, the global spending on unmanned aerial vehicles is projected to witness major expansion owing to growing military investments over the coming decade.

The defense sector across the globe is set to invest $98 billion in new strike capabilities and intelligence gathering applications. Moreover, the USA defense procurement is expected to ramp up from $2.5 billion in 2020 to approximately $3.3 billion by the end of 2030. Thus, the increasing spending on R&D by the defense sector on unmanned technologies is anticipated to propel the revenues for the unmanned defense aerial vehicles market over the forthcoming years.

The stringent regulations imposed by the government on the use of unmanned defense aerial vehicles are projected to limit the growth of the market during the period.The governments of various countries are implementing various regulations associated with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the Library of Congress’ Regulation of Drones report, the new regulation imposed by the government of Canada on UAVs provides a classification for unmanned aerial vehicles on the basis of risks involved in the use.The operations of UAVs weighing 25 kg or more are subject to the licensing requirements.

Similarly, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions on unmanned vehicles to fly below 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of US military facilities, and violation of this rule is subject to enforcement action, which includes civil penalties and criminal charges. Therefore, the government regulations associated with the usage of UAVs are expected to act as a major factor hampering the growth of the unmanned defense aerial vehicles market during the forecast period.

The business expansion by key players operating in the industry is a leading trend in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market. For instance, in December 2019, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSA?) opened a new office in National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) located in Pakistan. The company became the first Turkish entity to set up its operations in the country. TUSA? is Turkey’s main aerospace contractor engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing military aircraft for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). The product portfolio of the company includes Anka unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), T129 ATAK attack helicopter, and Hürku? trainer and light combat aircraft. Hence, the business expansions by leading players are shaping the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market.

In September 2019, BAE Systems announced the acquisition of a UK-based Prismatic company for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed towards developing solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) technology.

The companies together recently teamed up to build two PHASA-35 UAVs. The Prismatic company was founded in 2011 and is engaged in developing small satellites, solar electric UAVs, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense and security applications.

The countries covered in the unmanned defense aerial vehicle market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240603/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Sanctions Squeeze Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysSpr

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled as President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia refuses to open stock market as sanctions hammer FTSE 100 - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.2pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter