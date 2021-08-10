Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market worth $847 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market by Product (Unmanned EW Equipment, Unmanned EW Operational Support), Operation, Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned land Vehicles, Unmanned Marine vehicles), Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Unmanned Electronic Warfare market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 685 million in 2021 to USD 847 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecasted period. It is witnessing significant growth due to increasing new technologies and demand of going unmanned electronic warfare systems. Significant technological advancements and integration of electronics in military equipment are resulting in a shift towards multilayered defense systems, which is expected to drive the unmanned electronic warfare market during the forecast period. Adding to these factors, the increase in the use of UAV systems and the need for ground surveillance and communication jamming serve as opportunities for the unmanned electronic warfare market. The new emerging security scenarios across the globe are trans-national in nature and warrant a unified approach among nations. Industries having a global presence and undergoing partnerships with local and international defense industry participants and governments are expected to benefit in this highly competitive business environment. Companies wanting to grow in this market must to able to track the various trends with respect to the threats and technologies needed to tackle these, and also provide complete solutions, which include the services and equipment for unmanned electronic warfare systems.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139599914

Unmanned Electronic warfare equipment and unmanned electronic warfare operational support are the two segments of the unmanned electronic warfare market. Due to benefits such as advanced electronic protection, electronic attack, and electronic support applications, the unmanned electronic warfare equipment segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR due to increased procurement of unmanned electronic warfare equipment for the gradation of various unmanned platforms such as naval vessels, land vehicles, and aircraft.

Story continues

Based on platform, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth in the unmanned electronic warfare market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of unmanned aerial vehicles in battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on operations, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on operations, Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of autonomous vehicles that help in reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of market for fully autonomous Unmanned electronic warfare systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market"

264 – Tables

64 – Figures

304 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=139599914

Based on product, the unmanned electronic warfare equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing demand for into identification friend or foe (IFF) systems, radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, IR missile warning systems, direction finders, directed energy weapon systems due to their high demand for countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the unmanned electronic warfare market.

The North America region is the fastest growing in the unmanned electronic warfare market in the forecast period

The North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the North America Unmanned Electronic warfare market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in unmanned electronic warfare technologies by countries in this region. In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for Unmanned electronic warfare market in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as market Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Saab Ab (Sweden).

Related Reports:

Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region - Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/unmanned-electronic-warfare-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/unmanned-electronic-warfare.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmanned-electronic-warfare-market-worth-847-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301351842.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets