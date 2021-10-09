U.S. markets closed

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.57 Bn| AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, and Clearpath Robotics Inc. Emerge as Potential Players | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.57 billion between 2021 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for autonomous systems in commercial sectors and defense and rise in demand to increase operational efficiency will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the restricted battery life of the unmanned ground vehicle will hinder the market growth.

Also, the reduction in risk of human life will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the economic challenges faced by the aviation industry due to COVID-19 will restrict the growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DevelopmentEx.com Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, and The Boeing Co.

Competitive Analysis

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into military, commercial, and others. The market growth in the military segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market - Global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market is segmented by type (detection systems and detection and disruption systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market - Global unmanned combat aerial vehicle market is segmented by type (medium-altitude UCAV and high-altitude UCAV) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russian Federation, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AeroVironment Inc., ASELSAN AS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., DevelopmentEx.com Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmanned-ground-vehicle-ugv-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-57-bn-aerovironment-inc-aselsan-as-and-clearpath-robotics-inc-emerge-as-potential-players--technavio-301396086.html

SOURCE Technavio

