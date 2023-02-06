Unmanned Sea Systems Market to Grow by 9.34% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace industry in Germany has had unprecedented success over the last two decades. Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top aviation needs among the different countries. The country's world-class R&D infrastructure and powerful manufacturing base empower international investors to develop cutting-edge technologies for tomorrow's aerospace and defense needs. Compared with other major aerospace and defense manufacturing countries, Germany's rare mix of a powerful manufacturing base and cost efficiency are unique competitive advantages for the current market. To know more, Buy the report!
Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the unmanned sea systems market. The global unmanned sea systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,751.78 million. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (UUVs and USVs), technology (remotely operated vehicles and autonomous vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15+ market vendors including 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, ThyssenKrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp.
Aerospace and defense vendors will try to recover from the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by identifying key suppliers that can be vulnerable in the short- and mid-term. These vendors are also focusing on alternative supply chain strategies, such as vertical integration and exploring new sources of supply to overcome the limited supply of raw materials in the future. Also, in some countries, the government is unveiling plans to support many enterprises in the aerospace and defense sector. The aerospace and defense market also faces inhibitory influences that can hinder the growth prospects of both prime integrators and their supply chains. However, the predisposition for the deployment of UUVs is notably driving the market growth.
Technavio's analysis of the unmanned sea systems market also includes:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive unmanned sea systems market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the unmanned sea systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the unmanned sea systems market industry across
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the unmanned sea systems market
Unmanned Sea Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78%
Market growth 2023-2027
$ 3,751.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, thyssenkrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global unmanned sea systems market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 UUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 USVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 BAE Systems Plc
12.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.
12.5 General Dynamics Corp.
12.6 Groupe Gorge SA
12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
12.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.
12.10 Maritime Robotics AS
12.11 Maritime Tactical Systems Inc.
12.12 Ocean Aero
12.13 Saab AB
12.14 Textron Inc.
12.15 Thales
12.16 The Boeing Co.
12.17 thyssenkrupp AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
