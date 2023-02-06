Unmanned Sea Systems Market to Grow by 9.34% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace industry in Germany has had unprecedented success over the last two decades. Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top aviation needs among the different countries. The country's world-class R&D infrastructure and powerful manufacturing base empower international investors to develop cutting-edge technologies for tomorrow's aerospace and defense needs. Compared with other major aerospace and defense manufacturing countries, Germany's rare mix of a powerful manufacturing base and cost efficiency are unique competitive advantages for the current market. To know more, Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market 2023-2027

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the unmanned sea systems market. The global unmanned sea systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,751.78 million. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (UUVs and USVs), technology (remotely operated vehicles and autonomous vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15+ market vendors including 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, ThyssenKrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp.

For vendor offerings - Request a PDF Sample!

Aerospace and defense vendors will try to recover from the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by identifying key suppliers that can be vulnerable in the short- and mid-term. These vendors are also focusing on alternative supply chain strategies, such as vertical integration and exploring new sources of supply to overcome the limited supply of raw materials in the future. Also, in some countries, the government is unveiling plans to support many enterprises in the aerospace and defense sector. The aerospace and defense market also faces inhibitory influences that can hinder the growth prospects of both prime integrators and their supply chains. However, the predisposition for the deployment of UUVs is notably driving the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Story continues

Related Reports:

The unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market is estimated to grow/decline at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,061.1 million . The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the growing export demand from smaller economies, escalating security threats, and the changing nature of advanced warfare.



The commercial satellite imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,722.63 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the advances in satellite imaging technologies, the growing satellite-based telemetry applications, and the increasing demand for EO imaging systems.

Technavio's analysis of the unmanned sea systems market also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive unmanned sea systems market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the unmanned sea systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the unmanned sea systems market industry across

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the unmanned sea systems market

Unmanned Sea Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.78% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 3,751.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5G International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, SeaRobotics Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales, thyssenkrupp AG, The Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and General Dynamics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global unmanned sea systems market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 UUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 USVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Remotely operated vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 BAE Systems Plc

12.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.5 General Dynamics Corp.

12.6 Groupe Gorge SA

12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.10 Maritime Robotics AS

12.11 Maritime Tactical Systems Inc.

12.12 Ocean Aero

12.13 Saab AB

12.14 Textron Inc.

12.15 Thales

12.16 The Boeing Co.

12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts



Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmanned-sea-systems-market--to-grow-by-9-34-between-2022-and-2023-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-germany-among-others--technavio-301738298.html

SOURCE Technavio