Unmanned surface vehicle market: Growth opportunities led by 5G International Inc, AutoNaut Ltd, Clearpath Robotics Inc - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned surface vehicle market size is forecast to increase by USD 715.64 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1240.05 million.  The growth of the market will be driven by increased research and investment in USVs, increased applicability of USVs, and advancement in computing and communications - Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by end-user (defense and commercial), type (remotely operated and autonomous), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (defense and commercial)

  • Defense: The defense segment grew gradually by USD 787.06 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The rising demand for cost-effective unmanned solutions and the need to eliminate human subjects in hazardous underwater surveys are driving the growth of the defense segment. Defense sectors across the world are investing heavily in the deployment of USVs and testing their operations. Furthermore, governments of many countries are undertaking several training operations and demonstration activities to increase awareness about USVs among armed forces. These developments are fueling the growth of the defense segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 5G International Inc., AutoNaut Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Group, Liquid Robotics Inc., Marakeb Technologies LLC, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Saildrone Inc., SeaRobotics Corp., Textron Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the unmanned surface vehicle market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market by Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The electric vehicle test equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 117.98 million. The growing EV automotive industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of appropriate skillsets for testing may impede the market growth.

Motors and Drives Services Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The motors and drives services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,500.27 million. The increasing demand for servo motors and brushless motors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this unmanned surface vehicle market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the unmanned surface vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market vendors

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 715.64 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.82

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

5G International Inc., AutoNaut Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Group, Liquid Robotics Inc., Marakeb Technologies LLC, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Saildrone Inc., SeaRobotics Corp., Textron Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global unmanned surface vehicle market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Mode of operation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Remotely operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Autonomous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 5G International Inc.

  • 12.4 AutoNaut Ltd.

  • 12.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

  • 12.6 Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.

  • 12.7 ECA Group

  • 12.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 12.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 12.10 Liquid Robotics Inc.

  • 12.11 Marakeb Technologies LLC

  • 12.12 Maritime Robotics AS

  • 12.13 Ocean Aero

  • 12.14 QinetiQ Ltd.

  • 12.15 Rakuten Group Inc.

  • 12.16 SeaRobotics Corp.

  • 12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-5g-international-inc-autonaut-ltd-clearpath-robotics-inc---technavio-301735874.html

SOURCE Technavio

