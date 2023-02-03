Unmanned surface vehicle market: Growth opportunities led by 5G International Inc, AutoNaut Ltd, Clearpath Robotics Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unmanned surface vehicle market size is forecast to increase by USD 715.64 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1240.05 million. The growth of the market will be driven by increased research and investment in USVs, increased applicability of USVs, and advancement in computing and communications - Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by end-user (defense and commercial), type (remotely operated and autonomous), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (defense and commercial)

Defense: The defense segment grew gradually by USD 787.06 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The rising demand for cost-effective unmanned solutions and the need to eliminate human subjects in hazardous underwater surveys are driving the growth of the defense segment. Defense sectors across the world are investing heavily in the deployment of USVs and testing their operations. Furthermore, governments of many countries are undertaking several training operations and demonstration activities to increase awareness about USVs among armed forces. These developments are fueling the growth of the defense segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 5G International Inc., AutoNaut Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Group, Liquid Robotics Inc., Marakeb Technologies LLC, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Saildrone Inc., SeaRobotics Corp., Textron Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this unmanned surface vehicle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the unmanned surface vehicle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market vendors

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 715.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5G International Inc., AutoNaut Ltd., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Group, Liquid Robotics Inc., Marakeb Technologies LLC, Maritime Robotics AS, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Oceanalpha Group Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rakuten Group Inc., Saildrone Inc., SeaRobotics Corp., Textron Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global unmanned surface vehicle market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Mode of operation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Remotely operated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Autonomous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 5G International Inc.

12.4 AutoNaut Ltd.

12.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

12.6 Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.

12.7 ECA Group

12.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

12.10 Liquid Robotics Inc.

12.11 Marakeb Technologies LLC

12.12 Maritime Robotics AS

12.13 Ocean Aero

12.14 QinetiQ Ltd.

12.15 Rakuten Group Inc.

12.16 SeaRobotics Corp.

12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

