U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    +21.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,670.00
    +214.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,715.25
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.40
    +21.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.41
    +0.77 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.60
    -11.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -2.22 (-8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3330
    +1.0380 (+0.79%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,119.37
    -38.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.57
    +8.90 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.85
    +103.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Unmanned Surface Vehicles Global Market Report 2023: High Demand for Water Quality Monitoring and Ocean Data Mapping Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market
Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicles, Application (Defense, Commercial), System, Cruising Speed, Hull Type, Endurance, Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned surface vehicles market is estimated to be USD 0.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in military applications like combat support, ISR, mine countermeasure, etc., and commercial applications like Inspection & hydrographic surveying.

Reconnaissance, survey, and rescue.

Many countries have increased their investments in the maritime sector in recent years, resulting in significant improvements in ship automation. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has become the new favorite in the field of surveillance, survey, and rescue. When completing activities, the USV is usually carried by the mother ship, which presents significant obstacles to the launch and recovery of the USV in a hostile maritime environment. When the USV is far from the floating bracket, it uses GPS navigation to find its way back. Because the distance is short, the floating bracket may use the reassignment to control the direction.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning to give the vessel autonomy.

Autonomous cargo ships, also known as autonomous container ships or maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS), are crewless boats that move containers or bulk freight with little or no human interaction through navigable seas. An onshore control center can monitor and direct the vessels remotely from a nearby human ship, or artificial intelligence and machine learning can all be employed to give the vessel autonomy. As of 2019, many autonomous cargo ship projects were in the works, the most notable of which was the building of the MV Yara Birkeland, which was set to begin testing and operations in 2019.

Payload: The largest segment of the unmanned surface vehicles market, by the system.

The payload segment includes cameras, sensors, SONAR, X-band marine radars, visual systems, LiDAR, echo sounders, and others. Cameras are a cost-effective payload for all unmanned systems. The market for cameras is mature as compared to other payloads and has significant opportunities for more advanced technological developments in the near future. Unmanned surface vehicles use sensors to map their operating environment and detect objects causing interference. Sensors are also used to examine undersea cables and detect and classify a wide variety of chemicals in seawater.

SONAR includes a number of acoustic pings to form an image with higher resolution. SONAR can be integrated with the INS and motion sensing platform of the USV and uses modern signal processing, such as Displaced Phase Centre Analysis (DPCA), to process raw data into images.

500-1,000 Hours: largest segment of the unmanned surface vehicles market, by endurance.

USVs with an endurance range of 500-1,000 hours are mostly used for oilfield services, such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling, formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion.

North America: The largest contributing region in the unmanned surface vehicles market.

Study coverage for the North American region includes the analysis of US and Canada.
The US significantly invests in defense-related activities and uses USVs for applications such as anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasure, and surveillance. The increasing offshore activities, such as mine hunting, are expected to boost the adoption of USVs in the US in the coming years. In the 2022 US budget, USD 20.6 billion was requested for all maritime vehicles, including unmanned ones. USVs also garner significant demand from the oil & gas industry.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, US crude oil production increased by 16% in 2022, setting a new record of nearly 11.6 million barrels per day.

In Canada, the Arctic Ocean watershed extends to 3.5 million km square, the Atlantic Ocean watershed spreads over all of Eastern Canada and covers an area of 1.6 million km square, and the Pacific Ocean watershed drains an area slightly greater than 1 million km2.

Considering this fact, in June 2015, the Government of Canada established a new federal research organization - Polar Knowledge Canada - that combines the functions of the Canadian Polar Commission and the Canadian High Arctic Research Station program developed by Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada. This organization is responsible for advancing Canada's knowledge of the Arctic Ocean and strengthening Canadian leadership in polar science and technology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • High Demand for Water Quality Monitoring and Ocean Data Mapping

  • Rise in Asymmetric Threats and Need for Maritime Security

  • Increased Capital Expenditure of Companies in Offshore Oil & Gas Industry

Restraints

  • Presence of Low-Cost Substitutes

Opportunities

  • Advancements in USV Design

  • Growing Use of Unmanned Surface Vehicles in Combat Operations

Challenges

  • Unclear Navigation Rules and Need for Human Intervention

  • Development of Collision Avoidance Systems and Networking Issues

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

271

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$0.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$1.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense
7.3 Commercial

8 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Propulsion
8.3 Communication
8.4 Payload
8.5 Chassis Material
8.6 Component

9 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Endurance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <100 Hours
9.3 100-500 Hours
9.4 500-1,000 Hours
9.5 >1,000 Hours

10 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Hull Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Single
10.3 Twin
10.4 Triple
10.5 Rigid Inflatable

11 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Cruising Speed
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Less Than 10 Knots
11.3 10-30 Knots
11.4 More Than 30 Knots

12 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Semi-Autonomous
12.3 Autonomous

13 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Small (<3 Meters)
13.3 Medium (3-7 Meters)
13.4 Large 7-14 Meters
13.5 Extra Large >14 Meters

14 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 5G International

  • Atlas Elektronik GmbH

  • Clearpath Robotics

  • Deep Ocean Engineering

  • Eca Group

  • Elbit Systems

  • Fugro

  • Kongsberg Maritime

  • L3Harris Technologies

  • Liquid Robotics

  • Marine Advanced Research

  • Marine Robotics

  • Maritime Tactical Systems (Martac)

  • Ocean Aero

  • Ocius Technologies

  • Qinetiq

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

  • Saab Ab

  • Saildrone

  • Seafloor Systems

  • Searobotics

  • Teledyne Technologies

  • Textron Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Zhuhai Yunzhou Intelligence Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb5jop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • China’s Russian Energy Imports Balloon to $88 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner a

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Tesla Is Outpacing Rivals in Europe. Price Cuts Are Paying Off.

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg announced layoffs months in advance. That’s a risky move, communications experts say

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced layoffs months in advance. It's a bold move that could pay off.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and Ma

  • Ethereum-Based Carbon Tracker Carbonable Raises $1.2M to Tackle Greenwashing

    Carbonable was launched on Ethereum layer 2 scaling system StarkNet, whose parent company Starkware is also an investor.

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to Hear First Crypto Case Tuesday

    The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in its first ever crypto-related case on Tuesday, when lawyers for San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase will attempt to convince the nine Justices to pause a pair of class action lawsuits against the exchange.

  • Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

    The tool maker said it is relocating some operations to Tennessee facilities as the company revamps its manufacturing and distribution network.

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big

  • Oil rises as banking fears ease for now

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday, extending a recovery from a 15-month low hit the previous day, as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking sector risks that could hit economic growth and fuel demand. After jitters initially on Monday the mood across financial markets has lifted in the wake of UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse and after major central banks said they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also gained 52 cents, or 0.8%, trading at $68.16.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.