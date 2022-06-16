U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Unmanned Traffic Management Market to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 15.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Growth of the drone market, surge in demand for improved surveillance, and increase in product launches and partnerships drive the growth of the global unmanned traffic management market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Unmanned Traffic Management Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Agriculture and Forestry, Logistics and Transportation, Surveillance and Monitoring), by End User (Drone Operators or Pilots, Recreational Users, Airports, Emergency Service and Local Authorities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global unmanned traffic management industry was accounted for $0.78 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growth of the drone market, surge in demand for improved surveillance, and increase in product launches and partnerships drive the growth of the global unmanned traffic management market. However, strict drone regulations, technological challenges in implementation of UTM hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for drones in commercial applications and support of government would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7534

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments to implement strict lockdown and ban on import-export of raw material items. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important component for manufacturing unmanned traffic management component.

  • The prolonged lockdown forced manufacturing facilities to completely shut their operations. Moreover, this resulted in delays in initiatives and activities regarding development of advanced unmanned traffic management services.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7534

The software segment held the largest share

By component, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global unmanned traffic management market, due to high demand for unmanned traffic management software that can enable the development of future-centric unmanned traffic management system across the globe. However, the hardware segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for the installment of superior sensing, communication, and data transfer devices in UAVs globally.

The surveillance and monitoring segment dominated the market

By application, the surveillance and monitoring segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global unmanned traffic management market, due to high demand for systems that can ensure accurate surveillance and monitoring of UAVs. However, the agriculture and forestry segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in demand for the UAVs to be deployed in agriculture sector globally.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7534

North America held the largest share

By region, the global unmanned traffic management market across North America dominated in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, due to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and increase in government support. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, among others.

Major market players

  • Airbus

  • Altitude Angle

  • Droniq GmbH.

  • Intelligent Automation (IAI)

  • Leonardo S.p.A.

  • One sky

  • PrecisionHawk Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Terra Drone

  • Unifly NV.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e56eeb5b8dc15f4b2bc7d788c1e4904b

Similar Reports We Have on Traffic Management Industry:

Air Traffic Control Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), Offerings (Hardware, Software & Solutions, and Services), and Airport Size (Large, Medium, and Small), and Sector (Commercial, and Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Air Traffic Management Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Air Space (Air Traffic Services, Airspace Management, Air Traffic Flow Management and Aeronautical Information Management), Investment Type (Greenfield and Brownfield), and End Use (Tactical and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Vessel Traffic Management Market by Component (Equipment, Solutions, and Service), Systems (Port Management Information Systems, Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems, River Information Systems, and Aton Management & Health Monitoring Systems), End User (Commercial, and Defense), and Investment (Brownfield, and Greenfield): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Integrated Traffic Systems Market by Function (Traffic Monitoring, Traffic Control, and Information Provision), Hardware Type (Display Boards, Sensors, Radars, Interface Boards, and Surveillance Cameras), Sensors (Infra-red Sensor, Weigh in Motion Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, and Others), and Application (Urban Traffic and Expressway): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Traffic Monitoring Market by Solution (Traffic Analysis and Smart Surveillance), Hardware (Display Boards, Sensors, Surveillance Cameras and Others) and Service (Consulting, Deployment, Integration, Support and Maintenance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market by End Use (Agriculture, Logistic, and Surveillance), Solution (Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance), Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), and Type (Persistent, and Non-Persistent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Space Traffic Management Market by Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System, and Surveillance, Technology Development and Education, Others), by End Use (Civil and Government, Commercial, Military), by Orbit (LEO, MEO and Elliptical, GEO), by Activity (Space Situational Awareness, Space Debris Remediation, Space Orbit Management, Launch Vehicle Operations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unmanned-traffic-management-market-to-reach-3-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-15-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301569426.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

