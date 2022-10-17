U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction

Sarah Jackson
·2 min read
first iphone steve jobs
Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on January 9, 2007.David Paul Morris/Getty Images

  • A first-generation iPhone from 2007, still unopened in its original box, has fetched more than $39,000 at auction.

  • That's more than 65 times its original price of $599, or roughly $860 in today's dollars.

  • The phone has a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and the Safari web browser.

If you had bought the first-generation iPhone when it debuted in 2007, it would've cost you $599. Fifteen years later, someone is paying almost $40,000 for the same thing.

An original iPhone just sold for $39,339.60 at auction. It was unused and unopened, still in its original sealed box.

"Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example," the item description read. "Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible."

The tech relic was listed on LCG Auctions on September 30, and the auction concluded Sunday. It was estimated to fetch $30,000 or more on the auction block. Its price at sale is more than 65 times its original price when the phone first came out.

Bidding started at $2,500. Hours before the auction ended, the top bid hovered around $10,000, but bidding ramped up as the auction neared its close.

Unveiling it 15 years ago, late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs called it "an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator" all in one. The first-generation iPhone came with a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and the Safari web browser; it was initially available with only 4 GB or 8 GB of storage, but later had a 16 GB option.

Apple's best-selling product has come a long way since then. The newest iPhone today, the iPhone 14, has a 6.1-inch screen, a 12-megapixel camera, and up to 512 GB of storage. It retails for $799.

Read the original article on Business Insider

