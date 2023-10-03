Unpacking Cisco Systems Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

A Comprehensive Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) recently announced a dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on 2023-10-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-03. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's essential to scrutinize the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Leveraging data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Cisco Systems Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Cisco Systems Inc's Business Model

Cisco Systems Inc is the world's largest provider of networking equipment and ranks among the biggest software companies globally. Its primary businesses include selling networking hardware and software, where it holds significant market share, and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also offers collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. Manufacturing is primarily outsourced to third parties, and a robust sales and marketing team of 25,000 spans across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 individuals and sells its products worldwide.

Exploring Cisco Systems Inc's Dividend History

Since 2011, Cisco Systems Inc has upheld a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2011, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, a distinction given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 12 years. The chart below outlines the annual Dividends Per Share for historical trend tracking.

Assessing Cisco Systems Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cisco Systems Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.87%, suggesting an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 2.70%. This rate escalates to 4.10% per year over a five-year span, and over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.80%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cisco Systems Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.48%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing dividend sustainability necessitates an examination of the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insight into the portion of earnings the company allocates as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, Cisco Systems Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. Cisco Systems Inc's profitability rank of 9 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

Robust growth metrics are vital for the sustainability of dividends. Cisco Systems Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Cisco Systems Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 6.20% per year on average, outperforming approximately 55.66% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Cisco Systems Inc's earnings increased by approximately 5.20% per year on average, outperforming approximately 37.62% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 106.30% outperforms approximately 99% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Cisco Systems Inc's consistent dividend payments, steady dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics, it presents an appealing prospect for dividend-focused investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health and market position before making a decision. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

