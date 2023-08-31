A Comprehensive Analysis of the Company's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) recently announced a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-08-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Trane Technologies PLCs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Trane Technologies PLC Do?

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $16 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

Unpacking Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

A Glimpse at Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend History

Trane Technologies PLC's dividend history showcases a firm commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company's Dividends Per Share has seen consistent increments over the years, indicating a solid dividend distribution approach.

Trane Technologies PLC has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The Stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 13 years.

Unpacking Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Breaking Down Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

Dividend growth rates, both on a 3-year and 5-year basis, further shed light on the company's proclivity to increase shareholder returns. The 3-year dividend growth rate and the 5-year dividend growth rate both reveal a pattern of consistent and robust growth.

Trane Technologies PLC's dividend has changed by 8.10% per year on average over the past three years, which outperforms approximately 51.51% of global competitors. During the past five years, the company's dividend has increased by approximately 8.40% per year on average.

Based on Trane Technologies PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Trane Technologies PLC stock as of today is approximately 2.07% per year.

Unpacking Trane Technologies PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Trane Technologies PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.35.

Trane Technologies PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Trane Technologies PLC's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Additionally, the predictability rank of 4 stars out of 5 suggests that revenue and earnings growth of Trane Technologies PLC is fairly consistent.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Trane Technologies PLC's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Trane Technologies PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Trane Technologies PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 8.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 66.39% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Trane Technologies PLC's earnings increased by approximately 17.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 65.08% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.80%, which outperforms than approximately 60.58% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Trane Technologies PLC exhibits a commendable dividend performance, underscored by a consistent dividend growth rate, a sustainable payout ratio, and robust profitability. Coupled with promising growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend-focused investors. As Trane Technologies PLC continues to deliver on its growth strategy while maintaining a strong commitment to shareholder returns, investors can look forward to potentially higher dividends in the future.

