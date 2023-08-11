Unpaid taxes. False claims. What’s next for Florida lawmaker? | Commentary

Did you read the Sentinel’s exposé on freshman State Rep. Carolina Amesty?

I haven’t cringed that much since I watched a compilation video of skateboarding wipeouts. Every new paragraph induced another wince.

Reporters Annie Martin and Leslie Postal provided detailed reports about tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on a home and business, bogus claims about the nonprofit university Amesty’s family runs and records that raised all kinds of questions.

One unpaid tax bill totaled $19,000 on a shuttered restaurant she owned. (Amesty paid those taxes after the reporters inquired about them.) Another is for $18,000 in taxes on a house Amesty lived in.

The unaccredited Central Christian University that pays her $107,000 salary also houses a private, K-12 voucher school that got $100,000 in state money one year when the school’s tax records said it had no employees.

The university gave state officials the names of professors who told the Sentinel they’d never worked there. And the school’s website featured an instructor who supposedly had degrees from Stanford, Cornell and Purdue — three schools that all told the Sentinel that wasn’t true.

All this at a supposedly global university that operates out of a building in Pine Hills that reporters described as “nearly deserted during four visits by Sentinel reporters and had a broken window on their last visit in mid-July.”

Move over, Harvard.

The story went on to raise questions about the 28-year-old Amesty’s business claims, the year she graduated from college — even from the property appraiser’s office, which rejected a tax-exemption request from her family after the office concluded the million-dollar home in Keene’s Pointe was “not providing an educational purpose.”

If you haven’t read the piece yet, check it out. I’ll wait.

Rep. Amesty leaves trail of falsehoods, unpaid taxes and bills, records show

The two Sentinel reporters spent months researching this story, pulling records and consulting experts — on tax law, nonprofit guidelines and government ethics. All had questions, which the reporters tried to pose to Amesty.

In fact, this excerpt from the story was revealing: “Amesty did not respond to the Sentinel’s repeated attempts to reach her for comment on this story. Reporters called her, texted her, emailed her a detailed list of questions and requested to speak with her at the university campus and at her district office, where they left letters seeking an interview and printed copies of their questions.”

Not exactly gotcha journalism.

Yet, after the piece was published online Tuesday, Amesty responded on Twitter, saying the piece was “nothing more than a litany of lies, innuendo, and outrageous misrepresentations.”

I’m not sure how you misrepresent a tax bill.

This all reminds me of previous pieces the Sentinel wrote about two other Florida legislators with questionable finances. Both also fumed at the Sentinel and urged the public not to believe what they read. Both were also kicked out of office by voters shortly thereafter.

The most recent one was Democratic State Rep. Daisy Morales. I wrote last year about several puzzling aspects of her finances — including records that showed she’d somehow loaned her campaign $50,000 right after listing her entire net worth at $49,800. The Sentinel also learned that she had a homestead exemption on one home but was registered to vote at another.

My column infuriated Morales. The Orlando Democrat said I’d peddled “misinformation” and sent out a press release that said: “Honesty and transparency are just not in Maxwell’s vocabulary.”

Yet would you like to know what Morales also did after I wrote that column? Amended the very financial disclosure report I’d written about. Voters then removed her from office.

To the Democratic Party’s credit, they didn’t rally to defend Morales. Instead, they rallied to find better candidates to run against her. And it worked.

Meet the Florida Democrat other Democrats want out of office | Commentary

About 10 years earlier, we saw something similar with another former lawmaker, aspiring House Speaker Chris Dorworth, who’d made a bunch of embarrassing and brow-raising headlines for his personal finances and behavior.

Dorworth’s house was facing foreclosure. He’d skipped so many toll booths, the state had taken steps to suspend his license. He was so delinquent in paying an election fine that the state had to sic a collections agency on him. And there were other questions about his financial reports and campaign spending.

New mess proves Dorworth unfit to run House | Commentary

Unlike Democrats, who wanted Morales out, Republicans rallied to Dorworth’s defense. In response to one piece I wrote, his buddy Matt Gaetz penned a guest column entitled: “Let’s count the ways Dorworth impresses.”

Eleven days later, Seminole voters kicked Dorworth out of office — from a district that had been drawn for him to win.

What I’ve learned through the years is that, while some politicians and party bosses are fine with financial scandals or unanswered questions, most voters are not.

It will be interesting to see how party leaders and voters respond to the new details about Amesty.

So far, GOP stalwarts seem unfazed. One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lead campaign voices told Amesty on Twitter that she should consider the Sentinel piece a “badge of honor.”

Unpaid taxes are an odd thing to be proud of.

We’ll see what happens next. GOP leaders could do what Democrats did after they decided Morales was a mess and look for someone new for the district that encompasses Disney World. Amesty could theoretically account for everything and try to make a fresh start. Or everyone can just dig their heels in.

But the evidence suggests that voters from both parties take this kind of stuff seriously — even when the politicians in question claim there’s nothing to see.

