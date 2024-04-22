Unpaid tolls surging on NY Thruway. What tricks are drivers using to avoid detection?

One driver used an empty snack-sized bag of Cheetos to hide the first few characters on his license plate from the peering lens of a tolling camera.

A motorcyclist reached his hand back to cover his license plate as he crossed through a toll.

Snippets of carefully-placed electrical tape can transform letters and numbers — a 5 to an 8, a C to an O — so the wrong plate number is picked up by cameras.

Drivers on the New York State Thruway are digging deeper and deeper into their bag of tricks to get out of paying tolls.

Some are crude. Some are costly. Some are clever.

At a Metropolitan Transportation Authority board meeting in February, officials displayed the license plates of drivers caught trying to evade MTA tolls.

And they’re contributing to a surge in unbillable tolls for what the Thruway calls “malicious obstruction.”

Toll evasion a ballooning problem in NY. How much revenue is lost?

Over the past two years, the Thruway Authority has been stuck with $573,000 in unbillable tolls from nearly 250,000 bogus transactions.

Last year, the Thruway tallied $407,000 in revenue lost to such transactions, more than double the $166,000 from 2022. Bogus transactions increased by more than 100,000, from 72,000 in 2022 to 175,000 last year.

It may be a fraction of the more than $1.64 million in tolls collected during the same time frame, but it’s part of a growing problem at tolling agencies throughout New York.

The state estimates that between $35 million and $55 million is lost annually to toll theft at the Thruway Authority, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and smaller tolling agencies.

At a February hearing, Cathy Sheridan, the president of bridge and tunnels for the MTA, testified to the uptick in unregistered vehicles and covered, obstructed or phony license plates that cost the agency nearly $50 million in lost revenue.

“These are drivers who are intentionally stealing from the rest of us,” Sheridan said.

The MTA, with seven bridges and two tunnels throughout the New York City, has seen a doubling of bogus transactions since 2019, the year before the pandemic.

She showed MTA board members video of so-called "vanish plates" in action. In one, a black cover drops down over the plate, completely obscuring numbers and letters, while in another a license plate flips over James Bond-style to reveal a new plate.

Cathy Sheridan, the president of Bridges and Tunnels for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, testifying at a February 2024 MTA board meeting about the uptick in fraud among drivers attempting to evade tolls.

“$50 million buys thirty electric buses,” Sheridan said. “Or one ADA station improvement…”

For the MTA, stemming the fraud surge is critical at a time when work-from-home has reduced the number of passengers riding New York City subways and the commuter rails of Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road.

In the months to come, the MTA plans to introduce congestion pricing, a toll on drivers who enter Manhattan below 60th St. Drivers without E-ZPass will be billed by mail.

What's behind the surge in toll evaders in NY?

Thomas Burke may be retired from the NYPD, but his detective’s eye remains finely tuned.

During the half-mile walk from his subway stop to the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in midtown Manhattan where he’s an adjunct professor, Burke spies the license plates of parked cars.

“There are cars with bent plates, plates that are altered, plates that are covered up,” Burke says. “They’re out there. You see them all over the place.”

He’s got a few theories as to why.

For one, drivers, especially in New York City, are feeling over-tolled.

Retired NYPD Detective Thomas Burke

“When I got off Cross Island Parkway to come to College Point, I must have passed three speeding cameras, two red light cameras and now you have congestion pricing…,” he said.

He noticed an uptick after COVID, when drivers were having trouble registering their cars or getting new plates. Pretty soon, criminals caught on.

“People started to realize shortly after that that ‘Now I have a car that is unidentifiable, why not use it for gang use, why don’t I use it to do robberies, why don’t I use it for drive-by shootings because they’re never gonna catch me,” Burke said.

He tells his students that three-quarters of crimes committed involve a vehicle. “Imagine the wild west without horses,” he mused.

A 2023 investigation by the online news service Streetsblog highlighted the proliferation of temporary paper tags — the ones dealerships provide buyers before their new plates arrive — in the commission of crimes.

A tractor trailer accident slows traffic on the New York State Thruway in South Nyack on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

What's NY doing about toll evaders?

The Hochul Administration this year proposed a series of measures to impede the work of cheating drivers.

Among them:

Make it a crime of theft of services to use a toll facility without paying

Prohibit the sale of “vanish plates” or license plate covers

Create fines of between $100 and $500 for driving through tolls with plates intentionally obscured

Authorize law enforcement to confiscate materials used to obscure license plates and raise the minimum fines for such offenses to $250

Restrict Department of Motor Vehicle registrations for vehicles with pending or suspended registrations for failing to pay tolls

Thruway Authority officials say they’re devising measures to address the problem.

But the system’s tolling method poses its own challenges. Nearly three quarters of Thruway Authority’s tolls require capturing license plate views at the driver’s entry and exit points. Tolls at most MTA and Port Authority bridges and tunnels are based on a single point of entry.

Thruway officials note that they have a pretty good track record of collections, nearly 90% of which comes through E-ZPass.

In each of the past two years, the Thruway took in more than $800 million in tolls. And the authority has successfully processed more than 1.1 billion cashless tolling transactions. Under the system, drivers without E-ZPass are sent a bill in the mail after their license plate is captured by cameras affixed to overhead gantries.

But the Thruway has had something of a troubled history with its cashless tolling program, which debuted on the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2016 before expanding to the entire 570-mile system four years later.

Drivers claimed fines for tolls quickly multiplied and said they were being billed for penalties even as they were trying to settle overdue accounts. In 2018, the Thruway Authority paused fines and suspensions while it revamped its collection efforts. Some $64 million in tolls and fines went unpaid between 2018 and 2021.

New York State Thruway Traffic passes under a South Nyack overpass, photographed on Sept. 11, 2023.

A May 2023 audit by state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli identified $276 million in uncollected tolls, nearly half of that incurred by out-of-state scofflaws.

Thruway Authority officials said the only state that has agreed to assist with tracking down scofflaws is Massachusetts. Of the total, some $7.2 million was lost when the images of license plates couldn’t be read, a problem the authority said it has corrected.

“Cashless tolling offers a more convenient travel experience for all users of the Thruway system,” spokeswoman Jennifer Givner says. “It reduces congestion, enhances safety and lowers emissions from idling vehicles. Although a very small percentage of Thruway’s total transactions are unbillable due to maliciously obstructed plates, we take this issue very seriously and are making every effort, with our partner tolling agencies, to address the issue.”

