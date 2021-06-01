U.S. markets closed

Unparalleled Luxury Embraces the Circle of Island Life with the Debut of the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

·7 min read
This New Resort in the Maldivian Archipelago Welcomes Guests into a World of Breathtaking Natural Beauty, Legendary Service and Memorable Cultural Experiences

NORTH MALÉ ATOLL, Maldives, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C today announced its debut in the Maldives, with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. Located on the Fari Islands, an archipelago on the north-eastern tip of North Malé Atoll, the area is famous for its untouched white-sand beaches and brilliant azure waters teeming with marine life. Featuring stunning minimalist architecture, the resort invites guests to embrace the beru, or circle of island life, and welcomes them into a world of exceptional luxury and memorable experiences.

L-R_ Aerial View of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, and Arrival Pontoon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
L-R_ Aerial View of The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, and Arrival Pontoon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International)
Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International)

"Following much anticipation surrounding its debut, we are thrilled to finally open The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, and set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the Maldives, an internationally desired destination," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "This latest addition perfectly complements the Marriott International luxury portfolio, as we continually strive to meet the increasing demand for luxury offerings and experiences from affluent international travelers. This is an extremely monumental day for us, and is set to renew confidence in international travel."

Easily accessible via a scenic ten-minute seaplane ride, or a 45-minute luxury boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort is part of the picturesque Fari Marina with its vibrant Beach Club, charming boutiques and tempting eateries forming the archipelago's communal heart. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is ideal for guests seeking a holiday of discovery or exploration for the whole family.

Elemental Design Born from the Sun and the Sea

Designed by the multi-award winning Kerry Hill Architects, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is inspired by its natural surroundings, including the elements of swirling water and ocean breezes, which are incorporated into a design narrative that is rooted in the shape of a circle that also represents the flow of island life. The resort features 100 luxurious one- to three-bedroom villas, either set over crystal clear waters, or nestled along pristine beach coves, each offering spacious living spaces that blur the line between indoors and outdoors with panoramic sliding doors, a sun deck with a private infinity pool and breathtaking views. The resort's minimalist design is respectful of its visual impact on the environment and draws much of its natural surroundings into the guest experience. As part of the legendary, highly personalized service of The Ritz-Carlton, and inspired by the ancient royal customs of the Maldivian royal courts, each room is assigned an 'Aris Meeha' or island butler to fulfil a guest's every wish.

Distinct Dining Delivers the Best in Beachfront Luxury

With seven distinct culinary venues, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands strikes the perfect balance between high-end dining, beachfront luxury, and wellness-centered menus. Within a beautiful lantern-inspired overwater space, Summer Pavilion takes inspiration from The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore's Michelin-starred restaurant, showcasing contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Iwau, or 'celebrate' in Japanese, is an open-air restaurant with two teppanyaki grills for a multi-sensory dining experience. La Locanda serves rich espressos in the morning, while aperitifs in the setting sun preludes an evening of delightful southern Italian cuisine. The family-friendly Beach Shack is inspired by the carefree spirit and relaxed cuisines of the Mediterranean, featuring shared plates and grilled seafoods. Eau Bar welcomes guests to a laid-back glamourous setting, where guests can indulge in fresh oysters and caviar while sipping on tableside crafted cocktails, while afternoon tea gets a Maldivian twist and sunset is celebrated each evening with a captivating drums and fire ritual.

Two of the resort's venues are located at Fari Marina, a pleasant eight-minute journey in a dhoni, a traditional wooden fishing boat, from the resort island to Fari Marina Village. Arabesque is an eye-catching tribute to a traditional Bedouin tent, inviting diners on a culinary journey from Lebanon to North India. Tum Tum is a food truck serving light Asian delights; the perfect welcome stop in the middle of a day of shopping and exploration.

Culturally Immersive Activities Inspire Wonder and Discovery

At the resort, guests can enjoy an array of experiences designed to immerse them in the best of Maldivian island life and culture, including exciting adventures with Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment Program. Activated for the first time in Asia-Pacific, this unique brand program inspires guests to connect with nature and ocean life, and to safeguard it for future generations. The programming available at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands highlights the rich culture and unique ecosystem of the destination through immersive experiences designed for children, adults and local residents, including a family cooking class, a bike safari around the resort and a "Wonders of Water" ocean mystery program facilitated by one of the program's resident naturalists.

The resort's Ritz Kids program offers a total of 30 activities aimed at inspiring wonder and discovery, including a signature Ritz Kids treasure hunt, as well as a fun program for teens that includes lessons with expert drone cinematographers. The resort also caters to all levels of scuba enthusiasts and snorkelers with a dedicated dive center in partnership with Dive Butler International. Guests can also choose leisurely cruises on traditional dhonis for a chance to encounter dolphins, or swim with turtles and manta rays.

In addition to curated fitness retreats, the resort also features a comprehensive tennis program with coaching, as well as visiting professionals and in-resort tournaments. Guests looking to find their rhythm can take part in a boduberu drumming class, the heart of traditional Maldivian music and an integral part of island culture. By a campfire at the Beach Shack, the resort's resident expert on the sea, or Moodhu Edhuru, evokes ancient traditions with traditional tales of life on the Maldivian archipelagos.

Natural-Sourced Serenity and Relaxation at The Ritz-Carlton Spa

For a complete luxury wellness experience, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, in partnership with renowned sustainable and holistic wellness brand Bamford, is a sanctuary of tranquil relaxation over the turquoise lagoon. The iconic spa offers nine treatment rooms including a spa suite with its own relaxation lounge, a salon and a boutique. Cardinal directions of each treatment room exude powerful energy, and a menu of bespoke spa treatments and healing massages also features a botanical and artisanal body and skincare collection by Bamford.

"The Ritz-Carlton brand creates exceptional experiences inspired by the surrounding locales, with encounters that leave lasting impressions and meaningful memories," said Jennie Toh, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "Through the impeccable hospitality of our Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, we look forward to sharing the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian archipelago, and providing enriching experiences that truly embraces the local culture and traditions with all our guests."

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations inquiries, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Bethesda, MD, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 32 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International Inc.

