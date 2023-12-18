Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Clearway Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.3x in the Renewable Energy industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Clearway Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CWEN.A) P/S ratio of 2.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Clearway Energy's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Clearway Energy has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will turn around. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Clearway Energy would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 7.5% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 16% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 2.3% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 7.6% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Clearway Energy is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Clearway Energy's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Clearway Energy's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 8 warning signs with Clearway Energy (at least 2 which are concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Clearway Energy, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

