Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Hextar Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:HEXCARE) Shares

There wouldn't be many who think Hextar Healthcare Berhad's (KLSE:HEXCARE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Household Products industry in Malaysia is similar at about 1.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Hextar Healthcare Berhad Performed Recently?

For instance, Hextar Healthcare Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Hextar Healthcare Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Hextar Healthcare Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Hextar Healthcare Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 66%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 20% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 10% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Hextar Healthcare Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at Hextar Healthcare Berhad revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hextar Healthcare Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

