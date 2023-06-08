Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For HLT Global Berhad's (KLSE:HLT) Shares

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.2x, HLT Global Berhad (KLSE:HLT) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.7x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How HLT Global Berhad Has Been Performing

For example, consider that HLT Global Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is HLT Global Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

HLT Global Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 71%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 61% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 14% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that HLT Global Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On HLT Global Berhad's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that HLT Global Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Should recent medium-term revenue trends persist, it would pose a significant risk to existing shareholders' investments and prospective investors will have a hard time accepting the current value of the stock.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for HLT Global Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

