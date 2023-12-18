Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Kim Heng Limited's (Catalist:5G2) Shares

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 12x in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Kim Heng Limited's (Catalist:5G2) P/E ratio of 14.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Kim Heng has been doing very well. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Kim Heng, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Kim Heng's Growth Trending?

Kim Heng's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 43% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 9.2% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Kim Heng is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Kim Heng revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Kim Heng that you should be aware of.

