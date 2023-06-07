Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) Shares

It's not a stretch to say that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's (KLSE:KOSSAN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Medical Equipment industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Performed Recently?

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's negative revenue growth of late has neither been better nor worse than most other companies. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think the company's revenue trend will continue to follow the rest of the industry. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value. In saying that, existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the share price if the company's revenue continues tracking the industry.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 60%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 9.5% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 7.6% as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 24%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It appears that Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If we consider the revenue outlook, the P/S seems to indicate that potential investors may be paying a premium for the stock.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

