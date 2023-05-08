Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Optex Systems Holdings, Inc's (NASDAQ:OPXS) Shares

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 18.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Optex Systems Holdings has been doing very well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Optex Systems Holdings

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Optex Systems Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Optex Systems Holdings' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Optex Systems Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 41%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 26% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 5.2% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Optex Systems Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Optex Systems Holdings' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Optex Systems Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Optex Systems Holdings that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here