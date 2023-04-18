Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Savor Limited's (NZSE:SVR) Shares

It's not a stretch to say that Savor Limited's (NZSE:SVR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Hospitality companies in New Zealand, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Savor's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Savor has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on Savor will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Savor?

Savor's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 47% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Savor's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Savor revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Savor (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Savor's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

