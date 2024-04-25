Unprecedented delays in the financial aid process challenge local students headed to college

As a senior at Indio High School’s health academy, Alanah Valdiosera has aspirations for a career in radiology. She's been admitted to Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cal State Northridge and Cal State San Bernardino — and in January, she submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which provides college students access to federal and state aid based on their family’s income.

Yet many students nationwide, like Valdiosera, have yet to commit to a college, as this decision hinges on the amount of financial aid that will be offered to them through the FAFSA. Typically, financial aid offers are sent around the same time as college acceptance letters in early spring so that prospective students can carefully weigh their enrollment decisions.

“(The financial aid) will just help me a lot financially because I am the daughter of a single mom, so there’s only one income,” Valdiosera said, who works at a local ice cream shop to supplement her earnings. “I just need to help as much as I can to actually be able to go to school where I need to follow the career choice I have.”

Changes made to FAFSA to streamline, but cause roadblocks

The Department of Education, which manages the FAFSA, soft launched a revamped version of the form on Dec. 30, 2023 that aimed to streamline the infamously lengthy application. However, the rollout has been challenging and frustrating. As a response to the delays, the Cal State University and University of California systems extended its intent to register deadline for admitted students to no earlier than May .

“Initially, everyone was impacted because the financial aid tables were off, they didn’t account for inflation. From there, some of the glitches impacted some of our other students — students from mixed status families — and so they’ve been working on it,” said Ralph Reyes, a counselor on special assignment at Desert Sands Unified School District. “It’s just been a long process, but it’s about keeping our students and their families encouraged.”

From hosting financial aid nights, Cash for College and virtual workshops to launching email and social media campaigns to reach younger generations, schools have been putting in the extra effort to ensure that students and their families are informed about the opportunities available through financial aid — and that it’s not too late to apply. The state extended the priority deadline for the FAFSA and the California Dream Act Application until Thursday, May 2. (Students who later decide to enroll at a California community college have until Sept. 3, though earlier FAFSA completions are encouraged.)

Despite a glitch with submitting her signature on the FAFSA, Valdiosera said that as a first-generation student, she’s especially thankful to her high school’s counselors for the support she and her mom received throughout the process.

“For first-generation students, it’s not a one-stop shop. It’s a process that’s new to them,” Reyes said. “You would think, ‘Well, it’s just an application, but it’s not that simple because anything can go wrong. We’ve had incorrect prior addresses and hyphenated names. It almost sounds silly, but you’re dealing with bureaucracy at a time when everybody’s filling this out. And so our boots are on the ground.”

Kristin Milligan, the financial aid director at College of the Desert, stated that even with the setbacks, the newer, simplified applications will match students to more financial aid. COD staff, she said, are actively working to ease any concerns students may have.

“Although (students’) financial aid awards might be delayed, we truly have their back,” Milligan said. “They should not have any fear or hesitation on registering for classes, they will not be dropped if they’re not paying their fees. As soon as they’ve applied for financial aid, they can register with ease. And then when financial aid is applied, which we’re anticipating by May, then their balances will reflect accurately.”

Coachella Valley schools help students through the process

Reyes acknowledged that while staff has also had to be patient with the process, he recognizes that process of applying for financial aid has changed for the better. Gone are the days in which students and families are solely responsible for initiating that financial aid conversation, he said. Now that Assembly Bill 469, passed in 2021, requires high schools in California to verify that their seniors have completed a financial aid application or an opt-out form, "it's helped us put some teeth in the game for students who are pursuing a traditional or alternative path after high school," he said.

“Kids can say, ‘Well, I’m not planning on attending a four-year school or this or that,’" Reyes said, "but it’s about postsecondary, four-year schools, community colleges, career technical schools and where you’re going to be a few years from now."

As a former counselor at Amistad High School in Indio, he recalls pushback from students when he'd encourage them to complete the FAFSA. “Once any student starts to see how the estimated (federal Pell Grant or Cal Grants) can help them, the jaws drop,” he said. “They’re like, ‘That’s real money.’ And that is real money to help them achieve their goals.”

According to data from the National College Attainment Network’s FAFSA tracker, as of April 12, only 29.3% of seniors in California have submitted the FAFSA, marking a 36% difference from last year.

Examining the costs of higher education has prompted educators, like Reyes, to understand why students may be reluctant to pursue postsecondary studies. “It’s not that they don’t want to apply, it’s just that they’re concerned," he said. "Many of our students support their families in a myriad of ways, and we’ve got to remember that.”

Reyes also encourages students whose families can afford to finance their education to still complete the FAFSA. “If the student has some sort of talent and the college or university wants to issue an institutional scholarship to them, it goes through financial aid," he said.

At COD, the current scholarship cycle, supported by its nonprofit foundation, is open through May 1. Its goal is to connect students with hundreds of scholarships at the community college for the fall 2024 and spring 2025 terms.

“You’re investing in yourself. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain," Reyes said. "Don’t worry, don’t be afraid. It may be human nature, but you’re investing in yourself and we’re going to be with you every step of the way."

