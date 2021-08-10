U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.75
    +15.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.30
    +0.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.65
    +0.50 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4890
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,856.82
    +58.54 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.96
    +73.62 (+6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.64
    +3.34 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

'Unprecedented Demand' gathers investors in NYC for DAS, the leading institutionally-focused digital asset summit

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) returns for its third year to Cipriani South Street in New York City, September 14 - 15, 2021. The recent surge in institutional interest has attracted a record number of new investors to DAS, which gathers institutional participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

"In three years of hosting these conferences, we've never seen this type of unprecedented demand," said co-founder Michael Ippolito. "Family offices, hedge funds, investment banks and more are all showing extraordinary interest in this year's DAS."

With extraordinary growth in the digital asset industry, DAS will be returning as a two-day event to accommodate more content, guests and networking opportunities.

Topics include:

● Generating yield in digital assets
● The investment case for DeFi
● The future of financial services and digital assets
● The rise of crypto banks
● Institutional participation in digital assets

Esteemed speakers include:

● WisdomTree - CEO
● Susquehanna - Head of the ETF Group
● ParaFi - Founder
● Morgan Stanley - Head of Digital Assets
● Bitwise - CIO
● Goldman Sachs - N. American Head of Digital Assets
● Pantera Capital – CEO & Co-CIO
● Morgan Creek Capital – CEO & CIO
● Paradigm – Investing Partner
● And 40 more industry leaders.

DAS creates spaces for the traditional capital markets world to interact with the crypto community. DAS brings together crypto infrastructure, fund managers, venture capital, RIAs, asset managers, family offices, investment banks and investment advisors. More than 250 funds attend, with over $100 billion assets under management.

Guests will enjoy high-caliber panels, fireside chats and networking events. VIP guests are invited to an exclusive dinner with conference speakers and all guests are invited to an after-party hosted by Algrorand on September 14th.

With unparalleled access to both crypto founders and leaders from financial institutions, DAS has become the go-to digital asset conference conference for investors.

Thanks to the Diamond Sponsors for making this event possible: Circle, Copper.co, Crypto.com, Ledger, LMAX Digital and Nexo. Platinum Sponsors include: Aave, B2C2, Bitstamp, Bitwise, BlockFi, Blockware, Chainalysis, CME Group, ErisX, Fidelity Digital Assets, Fireblocks, Foundry, Grayscale, GSR, Hedera, Kaiko, Lukka, Matrixport, Murphy & McGonigle, Silvergate and Vesper. Gold Sponsors include: Amberdata, Bitfarms, Blockdaemon, Blockfills, Elliptic, Figment, Floating Point Group, FTI Consulting, Genesis Trading, Staked, STORE and The Tie.

Other participants include: the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), Axios, Castle Island Ventures, CMT Digital, Coinfund, Fortune, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Trading, Goldman Sachs, Greenwich Associates, Horizon Kinetics, Ikigai, Morgan Stanley, Multicoin Capital, NY Mag, Paradigm, ParaFi Capital, Susquehanna, Typhon Capital Management and WisdomTree.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the founder of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

Contact:
Julie Muroff
Events@blockworks.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unprecedented-demand-gathers-investors-in-nyc-for-das-the-leading-institutionally-focused-digital-asset-summit-301352011.html

SOURCE Blockworks

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch coined the term "multibagger" in his evergreen investing book One Up on Wall Street to describe stocks that have more than doubled in price. Growth-oriented investors often seek out multibagger stocks in the tech sector, which has more than its fair share of high-growth and disruptive companies. It might seem tough to find the next big multibagger in this diverse sector, but studying a few stocks that previously crossed that threshold might help investors identify the upcoming winners.

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su