'Unprecedented Demand' gathers investors in NYC for DAS, the leading institutionally-focused digital asset summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) returns for its third year to Cipriani South Street in New York City, September 14 - 15, 2021. The recent surge in institutional interest has attracted a record number of new investors to DAS, which gathers institutional participants in the digital asset ecosystem.

"In three years of hosting these conferences, we've never seen this type of unprecedented demand," said co-founder Michael Ippolito. "Family offices, hedge funds, investment banks and more are all showing extraordinary interest in this year's DAS."

With extraordinary growth in the digital asset industry, DAS will be returning as a two-day event to accommodate more content, guests and networking opportunities.

Topics include:

● Generating yield in digital assets

● The investment case for DeFi

● The future of financial services and digital assets

● The rise of crypto banks

● Institutional participation in digital assets

Esteemed speakers include:

● WisdomTree - CEO

● Susquehanna - Head of the ETF Group

● ParaFi - Founder

● Morgan Stanley - Head of Digital Assets

● Bitwise - CIO

● Goldman Sachs - N. American Head of Digital Assets

● Pantera Capital – CEO & Co-CIO

● Morgan Creek Capital – CEO & CIO

● Paradigm – Investing Partner

● And 40 more industry leaders .

DAS creates spaces for the traditional capital markets world to interact with the crypto community. DAS brings together crypto infrastructure, fund managers, venture capital, RIAs, asset managers, family offices, investment banks and investment advisors. More than 250 funds attend, with over $100 billion assets under management.

Guests will enjoy high-caliber panels, fireside chats and networking events. VIP guests are invited to an exclusive dinner with conference speakers and all guests are invited to an after-party hosted by Algrorand on September 14th.

With unparalleled access to both crypto founders and leaders from financial institutions, DAS has become the go-to digital asset conference conference for investors.

Thanks to the Diamond Sponsors for making this event possible: Circle, Copper.co, Crypto.com, Ledger, LMAX Digital and Nexo. Platinum Sponsors include: Aave, B2C2, Bitstamp, Bitwise, BlockFi, Blockware, Chainalysis, CME Group, ErisX, Fidelity Digital Assets, Fireblocks, Foundry, Grayscale, GSR, Hedera, Kaiko, Lukka, Matrixport, Murphy & McGonigle, Silvergate and Vesper. Gold Sponsors include: Amberdata, Bitfarms, Blockdaemon, Blockfills, Elliptic, Figment, Floating Point Group, FTI Consulting, Genesis Trading, Staked, STORE and The Tie.

Other participants include: the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), Axios, Castle Island Ventures, CMT Digital, Coinfund, Fortune, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Trading, Goldman Sachs, Greenwich Associates, Horizon Kinetics, Ikigai, Morgan Stanley, Multicoin Capital, NY Mag, Paradigm, ParaFi Capital, Susquehanna, Typhon Capital Management and WisdomTree.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the founder of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

