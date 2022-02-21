U.S. markets closed

Unqork Expands Asia-Pacific-Japan Presence

·3 min read

Driven by customer momentum, Unqork appoints Luke McCormack as Head of Asia-Pacific-Japan, with plans to expand headcount and invest heavily in the region

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced it is expanding its Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) presence to meet market demand in the region. With a growing list of customers across the region, the announcement signals Unqork's continued investment in the global expansion of its customer base and broader delivery ecosystem. As part of the expansion, Unqork will add headcount within its sales and marketing functions as well as ecosystem development and delivery capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Unqork)
(PRNewsfoto/Unqork)

In order to advance efforts throughout the region, Unqork has appointed Luke McCormack to lead its growth in APJ. McCormack joins Unqork after serving as the Asia-Pacific Vice President at Pegasystems for over two decades. McCormack brings a deep understanding of the business challenges facing leading enterprises across ANZ, Asia, and Japan, as well as a nuanced expertise of the rapidly evolving application development space. In this role, McCormack will leverage his knowledge to lead business development, cultivate regional talent, and grow the partner ecosystem in APJ.

"After 25 years in the industry, it's clear that legacy solutions are nowhere near meeting the needs of enterprises looking to innovate," said Luke McCormack, Head of APJ, Unqork. "Unqork's platform is a perfect fit for these enterprises, and there is an incredible opportunity for a codeless approach to take over the region. I'm thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment of growth, and am excited by the opportunity to expand Unqork's already stellar customer and partner footprint throughout APJ."

Unqork has seen impressive early momentum in the region with a growing customer base, including leaders in insurance and financial services. With the addition of McCormack, Unqork will also focus on hiring to expand its regional headcount and investing in sales, marketing, and delivery efforts. This announcement comes in parallel to Unqork's continued expansion in EMEA, with a growing footprint in its London office.

"The Asia-Pacific region contains some of the most innovative companies in the world, many of which are looking for ways to modernize and future proof their operations. The momentum we've seen from customers in the region signals that there is a massive demand for the benefits of a codeless architecture and Unqork is well-positioned to meet it," said Gary Hoberman, founder and CEO, Unqork. "Luke has a proven track record of bringing solutions to the most innovative and successful enterprises in the region that drive their business forward. He is the perfect leader to do this for Unqork and will be instrumental in helping us meet the demand we're seeing in the region while building out a world-class organization."

To learn more about Unqork, visit unqork.com.

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unqork-expands-asia-pacific-japan-presence-301486801.html

SOURCE Unqork

