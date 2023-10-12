Unraveling Ownership and Earnings: A Deep Dive into Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a global semiconductor giant with an annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. It has expanded into various software businesses, selling 17 core semiconductor product lines across a range of markets. The company is an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software. As of the latest available data, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has an outstanding share count of 412.74 million. Institutional ownership stands at 313.15 million shares, constituting 75.87% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.21 million shares, accounting for 0.29% of the total share count.

Recent Stock Performance and Market Cap Volatility

Over the past week, Broadcom Inc's stock value has seen a decline of about 9.35%. However, as of Oct 12, 2023, the stock rose by 3.48%, contrasting its three-month return of 1.79%. The company's market cap has also been fluctuating, rising to $371.14 billion in the most recent quarter from $259.37 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Broadcom Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Broadcom Inc's institutional ownership level is 75.87%, up from 75.38% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 84.37% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Broadcom Inc's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.47%, 0.16%, and 0.03% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Broadcom Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 26% per year, which is better than 54.84% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 20.6%.

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Broadcom Inc is 14.45% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 60.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Broadcom Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.29% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.33% from a year ago, reflecting the decreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Broadcom Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

