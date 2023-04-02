U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,104.66
    -284.67 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Unresponsive freeholders are holding up ultra-fast broadband, warns BT

Melissa Lawford
·4 min read
Clive Selley CEO of Openreach - Heathcliff O'Malley
Clive Selley CEO of Openreach - Heathcliff O'Malley

Unresponsive property owners and “red tape nonsense” are holding up Britain’s rollout of ultra-fast broadband, the head of BT's Openreach division has warned.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said around 1.5 million flats – primarily in London – may never get upgraded because uncontactable freeholders will not sign off work.

Mr Selley said: “The owners of many of those blocks do not even have a name, all we can get is a post office box number. So it is really difficult to get permission.”

BT's Openreach infrastructure division is part-way through a £15bn programme to connect British households to so-called full fibre broadband, which uses fibre optic cables to bring a signal all the way into users' homes.

Previous generations of fibre stopped at a telephone exchange box in the street, with the final stretch into houses completed on much slower copper wires.

A property in Ketton, Rutland, in the East Midlands became the ten millionth home to get BT's full fibre in March, and the company is upgrading houses at a rate of 60,000 a week.

But at present there are 575,000 flats where full fibre cables are “stumped” – meaning Openreach has built up to the front door but is unable to get permission to go inside for the final connection – even if the people who own leaseholds for the individual flats want the upgrades.

Britain’s full fibre rollout is going faster than any other country in Europe, but issues with freeholders are a peculiarly British problem because of the country's unusual property laws, Mr Selley said.

Most blocks of flats are owned by a freeholder – often an investor that is based abroad – with individual apartments sold to their occupiers on a long lease.

The freeholder, not the leaseholders, must give permission for BT to bring in a connection.

Mr Selley said: “The UK is one of the toughest countries in which to get permission to install fibre infrastructure. It is easier to do in most countries in Europe. We ask the Government just to remove these barriers, this red tape nonsense.”

The full fibre rollout is key for the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s hopes both of getting Britain back to work and turning the UK into a science and tech superpower.

Faster internet access could boost the UK economy by £72bn, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

The new opportunities it provides for flexible working – particularly for older workers and those with children – could help 431,000 people to join the workforce by 2026.

Mr Selley said: “It is very reliable and it doesn’t go on strike. It’s not like when you commute to the office and the train is cancelled again. This will be the new infrastructure for working.”

Soon, access to full fibre will start flowing into house prices. If a block of flats does not have access when the rest of a neighbourhood does, it will likely fall in value, Mr Selley said.

He also called on the Chancellor to boost opportunities for workers to retrain mid-career.

Trainee engineers from BT Openreach, a unit of BT Group Plc, carry out work at the top of telegraph poles at the company's training facility at West Hanningfield, U.K - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Trainee engineers from BT Openreach, a unit of BT Group Plc, carry out work at the top of telegraph poles at the company's training facility at West Hanningfield, U.K - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Openreach has 11 training schools around the country and has 10,000 apprentices – a scheme which is supported by government funding. But there is a major gap in support for mid-career changes, Mr Selley said.

He added: “In this fast-moving world that we’re in now, you can’t as a youngster train in one thing and then spend 40 years doing just that.

“Technology moves at such a pace that you need to refresh and retrain mid-career.

“People mid-career are being overtaken by new technology. To stay relevant and useful and fulfilled they need to get reskilled. I say to the Government, please give us some help on that one.”

Labour costs have soared, but so too have the costs of materials – particularly the price of optoelectronics from Asia, fibre cables, and the chipsets used to create fibre networks.

The war in Ukraine also threw up unexpected challenges.

Openreach cables run either underground or overhead, across 4.5 million wooden poles imported from Scandinavia.

Mr Selley said: “We buy about 100,000 a year or so, and unbeknownst to me they used to be transported on Russian ships.”

Openreach poles are now transported under a different flag.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Government Sold $216M of Seized Silk Road Bitcoin This Month

    The U.S. sold 9,861.17 bitcoin ($216 million) on March 14, according to a court filing.

  • ChatGPT sparks investment frenzy and soul searching in China's artificial intelligence drive

    When the world first witnessed the power of OpenAI's conversational bot ChatGPT late last year, one social media post quickly went viral in China, attempting to explain why this artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough did not happen in the country. The most widely-shared answer, provided by an anonymous author, was that Chinese technology firms were just too short-sighted to bear the cost of long-term investment, choosing instead to rush towards technologies that can be quickly commercialised.

  • Biden administration's 'Internet for All' plan gets a corporate boost

    CommScope and Corning announced increased fiber-optic cable capacity in North Caroline in a boost to the Biden administration's "Internet for All" plan.

  • ChatGPT Banned in Italy Over Data-Privacy Concerns

    Privacy regulator’s order calls on OpenAI to suspend processing the data of Italian users, which could effectively mean OpenAI must block access to its chatbot from Italy.

  • Like a Stopped Clock, Elon Musk Is Right About AI

    Musk's history with artificial intelligence is complicated. Focus on the other 1,800 tech experts who are calling for a pause, Paul M. Barrett writes.

  • ZeroSync and Blockstream to Broadcast Bitcoin Zero-Knowledge Proofs From Space

    The two partners say using zero-knowledge proofs will allow Bitcoin nodes to sync quickly from anywhere on earth, “even without Internet.”

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It On

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due; OPEC+ Announces Surprise Cut

    The market rally is building momentum. Tesla is in buy range with deliveries due after China rivals reported Q1 sales. OPEC+ announced a surprise crude oil production cut.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Branson’s space dreams are crashing to Earth for the last time

    No one said extraterrestrial exploration was easy but some attempts are best quickly forgotten.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Bed Bath Begins Three-Week Countdown to Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. almost two months to raise $360 million in emergency financing from a hedge fund positioned to profit from the deal. It wasn’t enough. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentNow

  • Jobs report ushers in a new quarter: What to watch this week

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.