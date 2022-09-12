U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.17
    +39.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,369.53
    +217.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,246.48
    +134.17 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.90
    +17.06 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    +1.31 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3350
    +0.0140 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3800
    -0.1840 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,228.32
    +536.01 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.95
    +6.80 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Unrivaled Brands Appoints Patty Chan as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Unrivaled Brands, Inc.
·4 min read
Unrivaled Brands, Inc.
Unrivaled Brands, Inc.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) (“Unrivaled” or the “Company”), a multi-state vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in California and Oregon, named Patty Chan as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 12, 2022.

The appointment of Ms. Chan is a powerful addition to the executive team that Sabas Carrillo promised when he was named Interim Chief Executive Officer on August 12th. “Patty brings the talent and leadership required for this moment at Unrivaled. Her extensive forensic accounting experience will be instrumental in effectively addressing certain litigation and claims alleged against Unrivaled,” said Sabas. “Once again, per the Company’s engagement with Adnant, we are able to add to the puissance of a formidable team at no additional cost to the Company,” he added.

Ms. Chan has over 14 years of accounting, financial reporting, compliance, and operational experience across the cannabis, real estate, and financial services industries. Before entering the cannabis and CBD industries, she accrued nearly 10 years of experience managing forensic accounting engagements for business litigation, supervising and conducting fraud investigations, and preparing forensic analysis of complex financial transactions.

She is also a seasoned Chief Financial Officer having previously served as CFO for Upexi Inc. f/k/a Grove Inc. (UPXI:NASDAQ CM) a manufacturing, distribution, wholesale and retail company in the CBD industry. Prior to that company’s initial public offering, she was part of the team overseeing their business model transition, equity fundraising, and go-public efforts.

Ms. Chan now serves as a Manager at Adnant, LLC (“Adnant”) an accounting and consulting firm advising cannabis companies on technical and operational accounting, strategic transactions, and the public offering process.   At Adnant, she focuses on advising hypergrowth clients on their operations and audit preparation as well as managing the accounting and reporting for cannabis investment funds. She has also implemented financial controls and infrastructure for cannabis clients in various stages of their business development. She and the Adnant team will bring strategic finance, accounting, and operational experience to Unrivaled.

“Patty has the experience to make tough decisions and the foresight to capitalize on opportunity. Her instincts and fearlessness will be part of Unrivaled’s transformation story,” said Sabas.

Ms. Chan received a B.A. in Economics with a minor in accounting and political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of California.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries with direct-to-consumer delivery, two cultivation facilities, and several leading company-owned brands. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact:

Jason Assad
LR Advisors LLC.
jassad@unrivaledbrands.com
678-570-6791


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Gilead's stock jumps 5% after setting patent case related to HIV therapies

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were up 5.2% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said in a securities filing that it settled a patent case that extends the exclusivity of its HIV franchise. The drug cited in the case is tenofovir alafenamide, which is included in the formulation of several Gilead therapies, including Biktarvy and Truvada. Gilead said it agreed to a non-exclusive license with several generic drug manufacturers - Cipla Ltd. , Lupin Ltd. , Apotex Inc., Macleods Pharmace

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Nvidia

    Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index down 33% year to date. Multiple companies have taken significant hits to their stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 54% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) off 45% in the same period. Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022 as rising inflation and fears of a recession slowed consumer spending.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock rally gains momentum as investors await CPI report

    U.S. stocks rallied Monday as Wall Street inched closer to highly-anticipated inflation data this week.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla

    Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.