Unrivaled Brands Celebrates Blüm San Leandro Grand Opening

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) (“Unrivaled,” “Unrivaled Brands,” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with operations in California, announced the Grand Opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, February 4, 2023.



The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 9:00 AM. The grand opening will feature DJ Franzen, vendors, catering from Tacos El Guanatos and Big Mafi Burgers, and more throughout the morning and afternoon.

“We’re thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum San Leandro. I’m so proud of our team and I want to thank Alicia, Joel, Miguel, Dave, and Justin of the Brick City Productions team for their hard work and partnership. I want to thank the entire Unrivaled Brands team, the City of San Leandro, and all our partners. We could not have accomplished this without everyone’s support,” said Unrivaled Brands CEO, Sabas Carrillo.

Blum San Leandro is located at 1915 Fairway Dr, San Leandro, CA 94577. Hours of Operation will be Monday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Customers interested in learning more can do so by following @blum_sanleandro on Instagram or by visiting the dispensary's website at www.letsblum.com.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, a cultivation facility, and several leading company-owned brands. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

