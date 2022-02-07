Unrivaled Brands Expands Product Offering Through Distribution Agreement with POTTERS Cannabis Co.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced a distribution agreement with POTTERS Cannabis Co. (“POTTERS”), a legacy California cannabis vape cartridge brand. The Agreement will bring Potters’ diverse lineup of products into Unrivaled’s California distribution network.



Rooted in healthcare and wellness, POTTERS was originally launched as an all-natural solution for holistic pain management before finding widespread fanfare in the California Cannabis culture. During his tenure as President of Synergy Homecare of San Diego, POTTERS’ founder, Casey Potter, observed a critical need for a natural product that would provide effective pain relief while improving the quality of life of his patients. Mr. Potter then partnered with NFL veteran Jacob Bell, who recognized a similar need in the world of collision sports. The two went on to develop and launch POTTERS Cannabis Co. and its offering of premium cartridges, live resin and full spectrum vape products that are 100% natural and CGMP compliant.

Unrivaled President Oren Schauble stated, “Every POTTERS product is crafted with care and compassion, and we are excited to deliver the authentic POTTERS cannabis experience to a wide consumer base across California. Their cartridge brand will nicely complement our current product suite in the California marketplace.”

POTTERS Founder and CEO Casey Potter stated, “We are proud to partner with Unrivaled Brands - a company that has developed a robust distribution infrastructure throughout the state of California & beyond. This exciting new partnership will immediately expand our reach and provide a welcomed growth opportunity for the POTTERS lineup of premium all-natural cannabis-derived products.

As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be executing last-mile distribution throughout California of POTTERS products to dispensary clients.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

jassad@unrivaledbrands.com

678-570-6791

For media inquiries:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

303-482-6405



