UN's IP agency says must maintain "right incentives" for vaccine research

·1 min read

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.N.'s World Intellectual Property Organization supports efforts to find ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production while ensuring "the right incentives" exist to enable continued investment in innovation, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The Geneva-based agency would continue to offer expertise to member states to build capacity in technology transfer, licensing of intellectual property, and implementing flexibilities under the World Trade Organization's TRIPS agreement, she said, in response to a request for comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's support for an IP waiver for vaccines. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

