U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,312.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.50
    -24.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.75
    +1.52 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7270
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,269.93
    -2,035.51 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.65
    -51.70 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.47
    -537.83 (-1.97%)
     

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Reach US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Widespread use of unsaturated polyester resins in making fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products spurring demand in transportation, marine, and construction industries

- Uptake of orthophthalic resins has risen due to cost-effectiveness, where their versatile use is propelling sales; Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resins market to witness vast revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massive demand for products in several end-use industries is underpinning abundant avenues in the unsaturated polyester resins market. Numerous industries including transportation, marine, and construction have benefitted from the utilization of attractive dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties of unsaturated polyester resins. The global unsaturated polyester resins market valuation is projected to reach US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The low cost and ease of processing of unsaturated polyester resins has spurred their production, thus fueling revenue growth of the market, finds the TMR study. Extensive utilization of fiber–reinforced plastics has propelled the sales of products in the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Rising use of polyester resins in fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products is catalyzing the growth prospects of the unsaturated polyester resins market. They are also widely employed in marine composites. Stakeholders are leaning on the synthesis of green composites based on unsaturated polyester resins, which has fueled recent R&D initiatives, thus unlocking new frontiers.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=857

Key Findings of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Study

  • Massive Uptake in Building & Construction End-use Industry: Rapidly expanding demand for unsaturated polyester resins in multiple industries is propelling the growth of the market, asserts the TMR study. Moreover, sales of the products of unsaturated polyester resins have thrived increasingly due to their extensive uptake in transport and building & construction industries. They are popularly used in pipe re-lining application. In recent years, specialty applications of these resins have generated new revenue streams in the unsaturated polyester resins market. The use of unsaturated polyester-based fire resistance composites in numerous applications has been augmenting the size of the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=857

  • Commercialization of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics and Filled Plastic Products Bolstering Revenue Streams: Unsaturated polyester resins are widely employed in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products. Among the various product types, orthophthalic resins are a remarkably lucrative segment. The analysts at TMR have found that the product types to account for a major share of the global market during the forecast period of 2021–2031. The popularity stems from their superior tensile strength, flexibility, and good chemical resistance. Widespread utilization of orthophthalic resins in the marine industry in particular has created vast profitable avenues, observed the TMR study on the unsaturated polyester resins market.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Key Drivers

  • The unsaturated polyester resins market has expanded on the back of their increasing popularity as commercially important matrix materials suitable for wide range of industrial applications. Continuous advancements in reinforcement and compounding methods have expanded the useful characteristics of these materials.

  • Strides made by the building and construction sector has propelled the utilization of unsaturated polyester resins composites containing especially for building equipment, water piping, and building construction applications

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=857

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The authors of the in-depth study on the unsaturated polyester resins market have found that Asia Pacific is expected to account for dominant share during the forecast period. The revenue growth is fueled by proliferating profitable opportunities. Expansion of the end-use industries of construction and automotive has spurred new revenue streams for firms in the Asia Pacific unsaturated polyester resins market. The production has risen especially in China, notes the TMR study.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the unsaturated polyester resins market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Polynt-Reichhold Group, UPC Technology Corp., Nuplex Industries Ltd., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Ashland Inc., and Polynt-Reichhold Group.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=857

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Segmentation

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Product Type

  • Orthophthalic Resins

  • Isophthalic Resins

  • Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use

  • Electrical, Transport

  • Artificial Stone/Marble

  • Resins

  • Tanks

  • Pipes

  • Scrubbers

  • Pipe re-lining

  • Building & Construction

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Zinc Methionine Chelates Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/zinc-methionine-chelates-market.html

Arabinogalactan Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/arabinogalactan-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/unsaturated-polyester-resin.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market-to-reach-us-11-4-bn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301519070.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

    Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

  • U.K. Urged to Overhaul Tax System That Favors Highest-Earning 1%

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. tax system continues to favor the 500,000 highest-earning people in the country and should be overhauled, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrain

  • ESPN Enters the NFT Space with Tom Brady’s Startup

    Crypto exchanges, NFTs, and sports have had a blossoming relationship this year. More sports enterprises and teams are now turning towards NFTs.

  • EPA Set to Render Verdict on Dozens of Refinery Biofuel Waivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing a court deadline, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to decide the fate of roughly three dozen refineries’ exemptions from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • China Stocks Shrug Off Covid Outbreak as Traders Bet on Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s soaring Covid infections are provoking little panic in the stock market, with investors betting that the authorities will unleash stimulus to prop up growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukr

  • Here is a red-hot tip on how to save big money on airfare

    Use this airfare saving tip, says one Wall Street analyst who covers the industry.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by

  • Oil Selloff Accelerates as IEA Sets Coordinated Global Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest since mid-March after the International Energy Agency said it will deploy 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles to bolster the historic release announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPu

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Tesla Halted, Chips Pile Up as Shanghai Lockdown Upends Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers, and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in China’s financial hub. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Volkswagen To Scrap Dozens Of Models To Focus On Premium Market: FT

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) to discontinue several of its combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to focus on developing more profitable premium vehicles, Financial Times reported, citing the company's finance chief. "The main goal is not growth, it is us [more focused] on quality and margin rather than quantity and market share," the report quoted CFO Arno Enlitz, reversing the stance taken by former VW executive. He added that VW would reduce the line-up of