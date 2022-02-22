U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.32
    -38.55 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,701.62
    -377.56 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.89
    -166.18 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.27
    -18.06 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0090 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9390
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,632.44
    -1,066.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.97
    +23.68 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Unstoppable Domains Reaches Nearly 150 Integrations, 90+ integrating for its New Single Sign-On Product

·3 min read

Projects spanning DApps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces now support NFT usernames for digital identity on Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for user-controlled digital identity on Web3 with 2 million registered domains, today announced that almost 150 projects have now added support for its NFT domain names. This includes 90+ DApps that have added support for its latest product, Login with Unstoppable, the first layer of Digital Identity.

Blockchain domain name provider (PRNewsfoto/Unstoppable Domains)
Blockchain domain name provider (PRNewsfoto/Unstoppable Domains)

Launched in January 2022, Login with Unstoppable is the first single-sign on service for Ethereum and Polygon, providing a foundation for digital identity in the Web3 era. The latest projects integrating Login with Unstoppable include blockchain scoring app ethrank.io, DeFi swap app Saddle Finance, DeFi trading platform WSBDapp and multi-chain asset management platform Spherium Finance. Login with Unstoppable allows people to share data, such as email addresses, NFTs, and off-chain information, with applications they use, all using an Unstoppable domain.

"Over 90 projects are integrating Login with Unstoppable to improve Web3's UX and help end users better own and manage their identity, and over time this will grow to thousands of apps," said Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "This early traction shows what a game-changer that easy onboarding solutions for Web3 can be. We'll continue to introduce new tools that make DApp development and Web3 adoption user-friendly for the masses."

For companies, Login with Unstoppable is the first free solution to allow users to login using an NFT, instead of connecting a wallet. With minimal resources, companies can accelerate onboarding by having users bring their digital identities with them when they log in. For users, Login with Unstoppable addresses the username and password issues that have plagued Web2 by allowing people to select one unique username in the form of an NFT domain, such as "yourname.crypto." Unlike traditional emails and logins, NFT domains are 100% user owned, and data sharing is fully permissioned.

"As we developed WSBDapp, we wanted to find a way to make the onboarding experience seamless for users. Login with Unstoppable provides this by allowing users to sign in with one NFT instead of a wallet across a variety of apps and services," said Jaime Rogozinski at WSBDapp. "We recommend Login with Unstoppable to any DApp developer out there who wants a free, low-resource way to accelerate growth with user-controlled identity."

Partners add tremendous value through their integrations, making domains even more functional. These partnerships are pivotal for Unstoppable Domains and a crucial part of the company's long-term strategy. Integrating Login is made easy for partners, and adds value to their customers by driving a better customer experience, drives increased value to the user, and helps partners generate new streams of revenue.

"Adding Login with Unstoppable via Web3Modal instantly increased our conversion rate. The Unstoppable Team is always a pleasure to work with. The Unstoppable Team is top-rank," said Dylan Butler, CEO EthRank.

"Adding Unstoppable Domains to our Owners DApp has added a unique method for our community to easily login with their domain names. There is no doubt that seeing a .nft domain name while being connected to our DApp is a better user experience than seeing a hex address," said Jeremy Jenson, co-founder of Deadheads.

Unstoppable Domains provides grants to developers building in Web3. To learn more about grant opportunities or to integrate Login with Unstoppable, click here.

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

MEDIA CONTACT: unstoppabledomains@dittopr.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unstoppable-domains-reaches-nearly-150-integrations-90-integrating-for-its-new-single-sign-on-product-301487674.html

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains

Recommended Stories

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Startup That Squeezes 5G Airwaves Valued at About $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Cohere Technologies Inc., which works with phone companies to send more data through existing communications infrastructure, raised $46 million valuing the startup at about $500 million.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens

  • Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

    (Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch, according to research firm Apptopia. The app's launch could mark Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Google following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters last year.

  • 3G shutdown - latest: AT&T closes 3G network amid confusion over phone and security systems

    AT&T has become the first mobile phone company to shut down its 3G network in the US - amid fears numerous devices will stop working once American mobile phone networks shift their focus to 4G and 5G signals. Among the devices that will potentially be affected by the shutdown are crash alert and roadside assistance systems, burglar alarms, fire alarms, and home security systems. Amid concerns over various devices being disrupted by AT&T’s shutdown, the US home alarm industry and AARP, a major charity advocating for Americans over 50 years old, have both asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay AT&T’s network shutdown until December.

  • Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app. Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Your Android phone could have stalkerware, here's how to remove it

    A security vulnerability in one of the biggest consumer-grade spyware operations today is putting at risk the private phone data of about 400,000 people, a number that's growing daily. The operation, identified by TechCrunch, is run by a small crew of developers in Vietnam but has yet to fix the security issue. It's an entire fleet of apps — Copy9, MxSpy, TheTruthSpy, iSpyoo, SecondClone, TheSpyApp, ExactSpy, FoneTracker, and GuestSpy — that share the same security vulnerability.

  • Spotify's Car Thing is now available in the US, no invite required

    You no longer need an invite to purchase Spotify's Car Thing in the US.

  • AT&T Shuts Off 3G Service For Cellphone Customers

    AT&T has shut of its 3G service even though many critical devices and services depend on it to function. Betty has more on the impact.

  • Regardless what a red-light camera sees, the law actually decides what is a full stop

    Here’s how much cameras have been found to reduce fatal red-light running crashes.

  • Intel Reveals First-Gen Mining Chip, Second Gen Still Under Wraps

    The first generation of Intel's chip isn't a match to Bitmain and MicroBT's latest machines.

  • Positive Grid's tiny guitar amp is built for bedroom jam sessions

    Positive Grid has unveiled a tiny connected guitar amp, the Spark Mini, that can help with your bedroom jam sessions.

  • Amazon warns 'Lost Ark' players in central Europe that its servers are 'at capacity'

    Players in the region might have to keep struggling with lengthy queues.

  • Dutch consumer watchdog gives Apple fifth $5.7 million fine in App Store dispute

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, the fifth such penalty in successive weeks in a row over access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps. The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) says the iPhone maker is abusing a dominant market position by failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use other payment methods for dating apps accessible via its App Store. The ACM has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros since Apple missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes that the watchdog had mandated.

  • Panasonic's 25-megapixel GH6 is the highest resolution Micro Four Thirds camera yet

    After a bit of a delay, Panasonic has finally revealed the 25.2-megapixel GH6, the highest-resolution Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera to date.

  • iPhone 14 design locked in as Apple begins trial production

    In the coming weeks, Apple will host its first event of 2022 to announce the iPhone SE 3. That seems to be the consensus among those in the know, and there will likely be a new Mac or two at the event as well. Meanwhile, we’re still seven months away from the launch of the … The post iPhone 14 design locked in as Apple begins trial production appeared first on BGR.

  • Last chance to save! The 10 best Presidents' Day sales to shop ASAP — starting at just $18

    Beats! Shark! All your favorite brands, at prices you'll want to salute.

  • Cellphone Carriers, Businesses To End Use of 3G Network Services

    Remember when 3G service was all the rage for your mobile phone? Beginning 2/22/22/, it will go the way of the dodo bird as carriers begin to phase the service while other companies find themselves in the lurch. Andria Borba reports.

  • Best Kindle 2022: Which Amazon e-reader should you buy?

    Waterproof and with adjustable lighting, these are the best devices to buy now