Unstoppable Rise of Korean Medical Tourism

·2 min read

KHIDI Launches Official Medical Korea Website for Easier Access to Korean Medical Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) has revamped the official website of Medical Korea(www.medicalkorea.or.kr), featuring information related to the use of Korean medical services.

Unstoppable Rise of Korean Medical Tourism!

Korea has been awarded by the International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) for "Health and Medical Tourism: Destination of the Year" for two consecutive years, being globally recognized for its competitiveness in medical tourism. Over 3 million patients visited Korea to received medical treatment in Korea since 2009.

Information on operations and treatment of medical specialties, including oncology, cardiology and organ transplantation, are available on the Medical Korea website, which has a list of clinics and hospitals designated to treat foreign patients.

It also offers various other essential information for visiting Korea, such as the types of medical visas, visa processing, and tax refund for cosmetic surgery. It also details health guidelines for severe diseases, such as cerebral infarction, breast cancer and respiratory diseases, as well as daily activities for enhancing immunity and concentration.

Medical Korea's official website is supported in four languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian. Click the link below to visit the website for details.

About KHIDI

Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) is a government-affiliated institution operating under the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea. KHIDI was established in 1999 with the purpose of providing professional and systematic support for development of Korean healthcare industry in order to enhance its competitiveness on a global scale.

Its aim is the promotion of advanced healthcare services with a long-term perspective to turn the healthcare business into a new growth engine for Korea's creative economy. it is striving to generate the 'Korean-wave' in the global healthcare industry by combining the strength of Korea's medical services, pharmaceutical products, medical devices and cosmetics.

Media Contact

KHIDI, Global Healthcare Market Analysis Team,
Researcher Han Mi-Sun
misunhan630@khidi.or.kr

 

SOURCE Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI)

