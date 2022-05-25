U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.70
    +42.22 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.91
    +223.29 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.37
    +187.92 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +39.50 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.75
    +0.98 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    +0.0042 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2770
    +0.4480 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,707.13
    +334.49 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.78
    -10.22 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Untapped Ventures Announces Investment into Finnt, a Web3 De-Fi startup and recent YC Grad

·1 min read

Finnt raises a $3.5M Seed Round from Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Untapped Ventures and other notable VC Firms to simplify global joint and savings accounts using safe, yet high-yield DeFi protocols

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untapped Ventures announces investment into Finnt's $3.5 million seed round with a number of high profile investors backing the incredible crypto savings account startup including Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Uphonest Capital, Soma Capital, and ISA.

Finnt is the first financial application for distributed families around the world. Using digital assets and blockchain technology, Finnt is able to offer global joint and saving accounts. Finnt is changing the world of Traditional Finance and Remittance by allowing every family to leverage Decentralized Finance to better send, save and spend money in a global setup.

"Our investment in Finnt displays our commitment and enthusiasm about the future of Web3 and growth that is soon to come for both Finnt and the market as a whole," said George Bandarian, Untapped's Founding Partner.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the founders of the company, Anji Ismail and Faouzi El Yagoubi, and their ability to disrupt the fintech space. Our investment shows Untapped's support of Anji, Faouzi, and Finnt's purpose, all of which align with our mission. We are excited about the future of Finnt and look forward to our continued activity in the space", added Bandarian.

Untapped Ventures is investing out of its inaugural Fund I and planning to launch a larger Web3 focused Fund II this year to support the growth of both its direct investments and venture studio spinouts, such as Fitcoin - an innovative move-to-earn startup.

About Finnt
Finnt is the first DeFi app for families allowing multi-user, high-yield saving accounts. With Finnt users can easily save for their parents, children, and extended family members domestically and abroad.

About Untapped Ventures
Untapped Ventures is an impact venture studio + fund in LA that builds and invests in startups that help people live their best self.

Contact
Untapped PR Team
PR@untapped.ventures

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/untapped-ventures-announces-investment-into-finnt-a-web3-de-fi-startup-and-recent-yc-grad-301555280.html

SOURCE Untapped

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Higher Today

    Cathie Wood is buying more shares of the EV maker -- and you might want to, too, based on this battery news.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Why Costco Stock Could Pop Tomorrow

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) might fall into that category. Its stock price has fallen along with the market this year, and last week it plunged after other retailers posted disappointing first-quarter results. Both Target and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were caught off guard by rapid changes in consumer spending habits.

  • Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States.

  • 2 Struggling Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    The Nasdaq is in bear market territory, and many top growth stocks are down along with it. At their peak, many growth stocks were likely grossly overvalued. A couple of stocks that stand out as particularly attractive buys at their current prices are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Wall Street Says This Software Name Is Set to Double

    Stocks for cloud-computing companies, which sell software and services linked to remote data centers via the internet, have experienced a horrible start to 2022. While the Nasdaq Composite Index is down nearly 30% year to date, many cloud stocks have fallen much lower. The company provides cloud-based enterprise data warehouse (EDW) services to its customers.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) were jumping today as the struggling department store chain took the next step in selling itself, with some potential offers reportedly ranging up to $62 a share. Reuters reported this morning that many of the potential bidders were considering lowering their buyout offer price given market conditions amid the pullback in retail stocks last week and the broad market this year. Among the bidders are Sycamore Partners, Franchise Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management (the mall REITs that took over JCPenney), and Acacia Research, which had offered $64/share for Kohl's back in January, though that offer was rejected.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Bank of America CEO: ‘The American consumer is very strong’

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, about rising inflation and the American consumer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 28% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 17% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, like those under $10, which offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential. However, in evaluati

  • What Palantir's Stock-Based Compensation Means For You

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been one of the most interesting stocks on Wall Street since it went public due to its mysterious nature, ties to the U.S government, and eccentric CEO Alex Karp. Stock-based compensation is common practice for technology companies like Palantir, and there's often a surge of it when these companies first go public. Palantir has given employees more than $700 million in stock over the past year alone.

  • Why American Eagle Stock Soared Today

    It's been a whole trading week since the last time American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) investors had reason to be happy, with five straight days of nothing but falling share prices. On the day before American Eagle reports its first-quarter financial results, it finally caught an updraft, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET it's soaring 10.4% higher. Let's consider: Heading into Q1 earnings, analysts are forecasting that American Eagle's sales will rise 10% year over year to $1.14 billion.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 77x Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) may be sending very bearish signals at the...

  • Costco's in a Bind, but Here's Why It Could Be Cut Loose

    Retail stalwarts like Walmart and Target reported significant drops in profitability due to increased costs on freight, labor, and supply-chain disruption. Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reports in the coming days, and investors seemingly are pricing in bad news; the stock is down more than 20% over the past month. Costco is likely to talk about significant cost increases throughout its business when it reports earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Better Tech Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. Cisco

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are generally regarded as conservative income investments rather than high-growth plays. AT&T still pays a forward dividend yield of 5.4% following its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and Cisco pays a forward yield of 3.5%. Should investors buy either of these blue chip tech stocks as defensive plays against inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds?

  • Fed minutes show strong commitment to 0.50% rate hikes in June, July

    The meeting minutes outline a strong agreement among Fed officials for further 0.50% moves in at least the next two meetings.

  • Stocks edge higher as investors await Fed minutes

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are trading ahead of the release of FOMC minutes from the Fed’s May meeting.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...