Untapped Ventures Announces Investment into Finnt, a Web3 De-Fi startup and recent YC Grad

Finnt raises a $3.5M Seed Round from Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Untapped Ventures and other notable VC Firms to simplify global joint and savings accounts using safe, yet high-yield DeFi protocols

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untapped Ventures announces investment into Finnt's $3.5 million seed round with a number of high profile investors backing the incredible crypto savings account startup including Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, Uphonest Capital, Soma Capital, and ISA.

Finnt is the first financial application for distributed families around the world. Using digital assets and blockchain technology, Finnt is able to offer global joint and saving accounts. Finnt is changing the world of Traditional Finance and Remittance by allowing every family to leverage Decentralized Finance to better send, save and spend money in a global setup.

"Our investment in Finnt displays our commitment and enthusiasm about the future of Web3 and growth that is soon to come for both Finnt and the market as a whole," said George Bandarian , Untapped's Founding Partner.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the founders of the company, Anji Ismail and Faouzi El Yagoubi, and their ability to disrupt the fintech space. Our investment shows Untapped's support of Anji, Faouzi, and Finnt's purpose, all of which align with our mission. We are excited about the future of Finnt and look forward to our continued activity in the space", added Bandarian.

Untapped Ventures is investing out of its inaugural Fund I and planning to launch a larger Web3 focused Fund II this year to support the growth of both its direct investments and venture studio spinouts, such as Fitcoin - an innovative move-to-earn startup.

About Finnt

Finnt is the first DeFi app for families allowing multi-user, high-yield saving accounts. With Finnt users can easily save for their parents, children, and extended family members domestically and abroad.

About Untapped Ventures

Untapped Ventures is an impact venture studio + fund in LA that builds and invests in startups that help people live their best self.

