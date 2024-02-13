"Unthinkable number of... pills" Kentucky AG sues Kroger for opioid drug epidemic

A Kroger sign advertising a new pharmacy in 2021.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Monday he is suing Cincinnati-based Kroger for its role in "fueling the opioid epidemic" in the first two decades of the millenium.

Kroger's 100 pharmacies dispensed roughly 444 million opioid doses or more than 11% of all opioid pills in Kentucky during between 2006 and 2019, Coleman's office said. The grocer also distributed 194 million hydrocodone pills during the same period.

Coleman charged that Kroger distributed the prescription painkillers "without any reasonable safeguards" to report or stop suspicious orders. The civil lawsuit was filed in Bullitt Circuit Court, in Shepherdsville.

Coleman, a Republican who was elected in November and assumed office last month, is seeking civil penalties, orders barring Kroger from behavior that contributed to the opioid crisis as well as court costs and attorneys fees.

“For more than a decade, Kroger flooded Kentucky with an almost unthinkable number of opioid pills that directly led to addiction, pain and death,” said Attorney General Coleman, in a statement. “Worst of all, Kroger never created a formal system, a training or even a set of guidelines to report suspicious activity or abuse.”

While Kroger had real-time data and the ability to track suspicious orders, the retailer "failed to implement any effective monitoring program," Coleman said. Despite "clear red flags," Kroger did not report a single suspicious prescription in Kentucky from 2007 to 2014.

Kroger officials declined to comment on the lawsuit on Monday. The retailer, which operates more than 2,200 pharmacies in more than 2,700 stores in 35 states, has been sued over its role in the opioid epidemic in other jurisdictions.

Last September, Kroger announced a $1.2 billion settlement with several states and local governments.

Russell Coleman was elected Kentucky's attorney general in 2023 and was sworn in Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kroger sued for role in opioid epidemic by Kentucky Attorney General