Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock

·1 min read
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 15, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

