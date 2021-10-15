U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +1.18 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    -29.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2580
    +0.5810 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,423.95
    +4,944.91 (+8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 15, 2021, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301401520.html

SOURCE Unum Group

