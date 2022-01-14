U.S. markets closed

Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 14, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid February 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of January 28, 2022.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301461326.html

SOURCE Unum Group

