Unum Group to present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

·1 min read

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with Unum EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference in New York at 3:40 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. They will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum Group (www.unum.com) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-2022-us-financial-services-conference-301680665.html

SOURCE Unum Group

