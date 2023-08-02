Unum (UNM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Unum (UNM) reported $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $2.06 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment : 73% versus 74.82% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment : 19.6% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 18.96%.

Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment : 48.3% compared to the 49.68% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary : 21.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 21%.

Revenue- Other income : $71.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $68.29 million.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Closed Block Segment- Net Investment Income : $263.90 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $260.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total : $772.30 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $752.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income : $81.10 million versus $83.29 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Other Income : $53.80 million compared to the $51.50 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Total : $907.20 million versus $887.48 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Total Premium Income : $461.80 million compared to the $471.37 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Net Investment Income: $21.90 million compared to the $23.38 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.

Shares of Unum have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

