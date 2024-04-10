UnUsUaL (Catalist:1D1) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at UnUsUaL (Catalist:1D1), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on UnUsUaL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = S$19m ÷ (S$86m - S$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, UnUsUaL has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Entertainment industry average of 7.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for UnUsUaL's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating UnUsUaL's past further, check out this free graph covering UnUsUaL's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

UnUsUaL deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 31% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 31%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If UnUsUaL can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On UnUsUaL's ROCE

UnUsUaL has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for UnUsUaL that we think you should be aware of.

