U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    +2.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.24 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,393.61
    -916.38 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.71
    -30.00 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Unvaccinated LA residents were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: CDC study

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bolsters the argument that unvaccinated individuals are at a much higher risk of experiencing the worst outcomes of COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals.

“These data indicate that authorized vaccines protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19, even with increased community transmission of the newly predominant Delta variant,” the CDC report stated.

Between May 1 and July 25, 2021, unvaccinated residents of Los Angeles County, California, were 29.2 times more likely to be hospitalized by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, than their fully vaccinated counterparts. Those unvaccinated individuals also accounted for 71.4% of all infections during that time.

Unvaccinated people were more than 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than fully vaccinated individuals. (Chart: CDC)
Unvaccinated LA residents studied were more than 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than fully vaccinated individuals. (Chart: CDC)

About 51.6% of the American population is fully vaccinated. In California, about 55.1% of the population is fully vaccinated while 67.9% have received at least one dose.

“This really is a medical miracle that we were able to take the information that we’ve had over the past two decades and have all of our agencies working together to get us a vaccine in record time,” Dr. Adam Brown, Envision Healthcare’s COVID-19 national task force chair, said on Yahoo Finance Live recently. “But what’s important for folks to recognize is that the safety procedures, the clinical trials, the number of people who were tested with the vaccine, have been followed just like they have been with other types of medications.”

Vaccination has slowed despite scientific data showing that the vaccines make a significant difference in preventing serious illness and death. Unvaccinated individuals cited reasons including distrust of the FDA, concerns over side effects (stemming from misinformation), or personal liberties.

'The fact is that these vaccines are safe'

The FDA initially granted Pfizer (PFE), along with Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), emergency use authorizations for their COVID-19 vaccines, meaning that they would allow the use "in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives." 

The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, and the new CDC study further corroborates the idea that the vaccines work.

“I understand there’s a lot of fear out there,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of information coming at people from multiple different sources about the vaccine, about the virus, about masks. The fact is that these vaccines are safe. And when you look at our hospitals, you look at the people who are sadly dying from COVID-19, they are primarily with a high percentage those who are unvaccinated.”

A woman holds an American flag and prays
A woman holds an American flag and prays "in tongues," or in an unknown language, according to the Pentecostal Christian belief, as anti-vaccination protesters gather near City Hall in Los Angeles, on Aug. 14, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP)

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot available for children under age 18, though those under the age of 12 still can't get it. That leaves millions of children still vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and data has shown more children are being hospitalized now than at any other point during the pandemic.

The CDC study found that the unvaccinated individuals in LA County represented 85% of deaths, 86.9% of those admitted to intensive care units, and 87.3% of those who required mechanical ventilation to assist with their breathing.

The report also detailed the rise of the Delta variant. In May, the Alpha variant — also known as the original strain, or wild-type virus — accounted for 55% of cases among the unvaccinated in Los Angeles County. By July, the Delta variant accounted for an overwhelming number of cases among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and even fully vaccinated residents.

The Delta variant now accounts for a majority of COVID cases. (Chart: CDC)
The Delta variant now accounts for a majority of COVID cases. (Chart: CDC)

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals To Start Mid-Stage Long COVID Trial In Q4

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the FDA. The meeting was related to TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2). Related: Tonix Pharma To Test Its Fibromyalgia Candidate In Long COVID Syndrome. Tonix plans to submit the IND in Q4 of

  • Why Coronavirus Stock Dynavax Crushed It Today

    Vaccine specialist Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) climbed more than 14% higher on Monday. It's little wonder: The company announced the coronavirus jab it co-developed with Taiwan's Medigen has been rolled out in the populous Asian nation. Every Dynavax watcher knew this day was coming; still, it's encouraging that MVC-COV1901 has been efficiently produced and launched.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Tanking Today

    The company's second clinical-trial flop in as many months isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

    Ben Anderson’s wife Tammy is the only one in the household who didn’t get sick. She’s vaccinated. | Editorial

  • Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced an agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 trials for oral simufilam in treating Alzheimer's disease. The SPA document indicates that the regulator has reviewed and agreed to the critical design features of the trial protocols, the company said. Cassava also reaffirmed its previously issued guidance to start the trials in Fall 2021. "I believe these SPAs mark a meaningful and encouraging milest

  • Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

    The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, e

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

    The use of face masks has been a part of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mas

  • Worker Support Grows for Harsher Vaccine Stances From Employers

    (Bloomberg) -- As U.S. regulatory approval of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 shot paves the way for companies to get more aggressive with inoculations, American workers are increasingly supportive of punitive measures for unvaccinated colleagues. A survey released Tuesday by human-resources consultant Eagle Hill showed that 41% of workers polled agreed that non-vaccinated employees should pay higher insurance rates. Almost two-thirds said the unvaccinated shouldn’t get special allowances to work from ho

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • '[Humans] are creating the waves and the strains': Doctor on Delta variant spread

    Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President Dr. David Katz joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as the FDA officially approves the first COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • Medtronic Announces FDA Approval of Next-Gen TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its newest-generation, self-expanding transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, the Evolut™ FX TAVR system. Designed to enhance ease-of-use and provide greater precision and control throughout the procedure, the Evolut FX system maintains the industry-leading hemodynamic (blood flow) and durability benefits of the Evolut platform, while bringing prod

  • A wave of US vaccine mandates made the FDA’s Pfizer approval more meaningful

    “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here,” US president Joe Biden said yesterday (Aug. 23), speaking to the roughly one-third of Americans who are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19 but remain unvaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration had just granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and older, so those who had been concerned about the vaccine’s safety before getting the shots had no reason to wait any longer. The hope among vaccine advocates is that FDA’s ruling on Pfizer’s product, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, will provide greater political cover for additional company and government officials to introduce vaccine mandates.

  • Pfizer Nabs Cancer Deal For $2.26 Billion, Helping Trillium Stock Skyrocket

    Pfizer is acquiring Trillium for roughly $2.26 billion, the companies said Monday as Pfizer stock inched ahead and TRIL stock rocketed.

  • BioMedNewsBreaks – Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Receives FDA Clearance For mmRNA Oral Appliance

    Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), has received 510(k) market clearance from the FDA for its modified mandibular repositioning nighttime appliance (“mmRNA”). The device is designed to treat mild-to-moderate OSA in adults; it is also used for treating sleep-disordere

  • Fauci apologizes, says he misspoke about getting COVID-19 under control in 2022

    Dr. Anthony Fauci walked back his prediction Monday that it will take the United States more than one year to get control of COVID-19.