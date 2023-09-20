Unveiling Alphabet (GOOG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) experienced a -1.29% daily change and a 10.78% gain over the last three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.72, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to delve into the valuation analysis of Alphabet, providing a comprehensive understanding of its financial standing and market position.

A Snapshot of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, the holding company for internet media giant Google, generates 99% of its revenue from Google, primarily from online ads. Other revenue streams include sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, licensing revenue, and sales of hardware like Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products. Alphabet also invests in moonshot projects for enhancing health (Verily), providing faster internet access (Google Fiber), enabling self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

Alphabet's stock price stands at $137.04, with a market cap of $1.70 trillion. Comparing this with the GF Value, an estimate of the stock's fair value, can provide insights into the company's intrinsic value. Here's a breakdown of Alphabet's income:

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to the GF Value Line, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is believed to be fairly valued. If its share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Given that Alphabet is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Examining Alphabet's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. It's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio is 4.06, which is lower than 55.54% of 569 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Nonetheless, Alphabet's overall financial strength is ranked 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating strong financial health.

Here's a look at Alphabet's debt and cash over the past years:

Profitability and Growth of Alphabet

Companies that have consistently been profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Alphabet has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 25.75% ranks better than 87.18% of 585 companies in the Interactive Media industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Alphabet's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 22.9%, ranking better than 73.2% of 515 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.8%, ranking better than 63.66% of 388 companies in the industry. This suggests better than average growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Alphabet's ROIC is 27.32, and its WACC is 11.02, indicating a healthy return on invested capital.

Here's a historical comparison of Alphabet's ROIC and WACC:

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 63.66% of 388 companies in the Interactive Media industry. For a deeper understanding of Alphabet's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

