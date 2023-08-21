Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $184.05, Arista Networks Inc has witnessed a surge of 1.94% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 27.66%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Arista Networks Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Unveiling Arista Networks Inc's Market Potential: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of Arista Networks Inc's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high financial strength rank and profitability rank, and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Arista Networks Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Arista Networks Inc's Business

Arista Networks Inc, with a market cap of $56.98 billion and sales of $5.26 billion, is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Story continues

Unveiling Arista Networks Inc's Market Potential: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Arista Networks Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for Arista Networks Inc stands impressively at 9999, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 17.29, Arista Networks Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.01, Arista Networks Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Arista Networks Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

Arista Networks Inc Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 31.53; 2019: 33.43; 2020: 30.19; 2021: 31.37; 2022: 34.86; .

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Arista Networks Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Arista Networks Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 3.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Arista Networks Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 22.9%, which outperforms better than 88.3% of 2324 companies in the Hardware industry

Moreover, Arista Networks Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 24.7, and the rate over the past five years is 29.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Unveiling Arista Networks Inc's Market Potential: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Conclusion

Given Arista Networks Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's robust financial health, consistent profitability, and impressive growth trajectory, making it a compelling investment opportunity for value investors.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

