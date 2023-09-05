Unveiling Builders FirstSource (BLDR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) experienced a daily loss of -8.19%, with a 3-month gain of 13.58%. Despite this fluctuation, the company boasts an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 13.13. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Builders FirstSource, inviting readers to delve deeper into its financial health, growth prospects, and intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Builders FirstSource Inc is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company's offerings include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood, all designed for individual homes and installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's clientele ranges from large production builders to small custom homebuilders. The current stock price is $136.56, while the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $80.66. This discrepancy prompts an in-depth exploration of the company's valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it can indicate that the stock is overvalued or undervalued, impacting its future returns.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is significantly overvalued. With its current price of $136.56 per share and a market cap of $17.10 billion, the stock's future return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth due to this overvaluation.

Examining Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with weak financial health pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Builders FirstSource has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking lower than 97.2% of 1608 companies in the Construction industry. Overall, the financial strength of Builders FirstSource is fair, with a rating of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Builders FirstSource has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18.50 billion and an EPS of $13.13. Its operating margin is 13.95%, ranking better than 85.06% of 1606 companies in the Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Builders FirstSource is strong, with a rank of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Builders FirstSource's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 91.98% of 1547 companies in the Construction industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 83.8%, ranking better than 96.35% of 1316 companies in the Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Builders FirstSource's ROIC is 21.56, and its cost of capital is 11.48.

Conclusion

Overall, Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 96.35% of 1316 companies in the Construction industry. To learn more about Builders FirstSource stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

